World Rugby announce the Rugby Championship team of the year

Australia have more representatives on World Rugby’s Rugby Championship team of the year than any other country, despite New Zealand winning the tournament.

Six Australians make the team, while five New Zealanders and four South Africans have also made the cut. No Argentine players have been selected in the Rugby Championship XV.

While New Zealand did win the tournament, South Africa and Australia did finish the Rugby Championship on a better note, as the All Blacks were beaten by the Springboks in their last fixture.

South Africa reclaimed their position at the top of the World Rugby Rankings as a result, although their overall disappointing performance in the tournament has been reflected in their number of players in the team.

Wallabies resurgence recognised in the Rugby Championship team of the tournament.

Australia finished the strongest of the four countries in the Rugby Championship, having won their final four games, and have been rewarded for their efforts with six players in the team of the championship.

Quade Cooper and Samu Kerevi, both of whom were brought back into the Wallabies fold despite playing their club rugby in Japan, have been selected for their role in Australia’s wins against South Africa and Argentina.

Wallabies winger Andrew Kellaway has also made the team in his first year of international rugby, after topping the Rugby Championship’s try-scoring table with his total tally of seven.

Australia captain Michael Hooper has also made the team, and he is selected alongside New Zealand’s skipper Ardie Savea in the back row, although there is no room for South African captain Siya Kolisi.

Perhaps the most surprising inclusion in the team is that of Wallabies scrum-half Tate McDermott, who started in just three of Australia’s six test matches, as Nic White was favoured in the latter half of the tournament.

Check out the Rugby Championship team of the year below.

15. Jordie Barrett (New Zealand)

14. Andrew Kellaway (Australia)

13. Lukhanyo Am (South Africa)

12. Samu Kerevi (Australia)

11. Makazole Mapimpi (South Africa)

10. Quade Cooper (Australia)

9. Tate McDermott (Australia)

8. Ardie Savea (New Zealand)

7. Michael Hooper (Australia)

6. Akira Ioane (New Zealand)

5. Lood de Jager (South Africa)

4. Brodie Retallick (New Zealand)

3. Taniela Tupou (Australia)

2. Codie Taylor (New Zealand)

1. Steven Kitshoff (South Africa)

