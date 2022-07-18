Rugby Australia condemns ‘disgraceful’ behaviour by some fans at England match

Rugby Australia has condemned the “disgraceful” behaviour by some members of the crowd during the third test between England and the Wallabies.

A clean game of rugby was played between Australia and England at the Sydney Cricket Grounds, as no cards were handed out, although there was no shortage of controversial incidents in the stands.

Somehow a supporter managed to climb onto the roof of the grand stand at the famous Sydney venue, and allegedly urinated while up there before being removed by police.

Down at pitch level, England head coach Eddie Jones was called a “traitor” by a Wallabies supporter after the game, on account of the 62-year-old being Australian himself.

The sport’s governing body in Australia has now released a statement in regards to the incidents, and has issued a lifetime ban to the supporter who climbed onto the roof at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Rugby Australia statement.

“Rugby Australia is disappointed with the reported incidents within the crowd at the Sydney Cricket Ground for the third test of the Wallabies’ series with England,” Rugby Australia CEO Andy Marinos said.

“The deplorable actions of the alleged intruder that made his way to the roof of the grandstand were disgraceful and dangerous.

“This individual has been issued with a life ban from Rugby Australia events – and we will continue to support the authorities in their handling of the matter.

“The offensive remarks made by spectators in the Members’ areas towards England staff were unacceptable – and not representative of the values of rugby.

“We have a zero-tolerance policy for inappropriate behaviour, and we are working with Venues NSW on appropriate sanctions for these individuals.

“Rugby prides itself on values of respect and integrity – as seen in the players of both teams after the final whistle of a hard-fought series at the SCG on Saturday night.

“It is our expectation that spectators adhere to these values of respect and integrity when attending rugby matches and, we would hope, in society in general. Please, cheer for your team with all that you have. But please, always show respect for others.”

It was meant to be a match of the gentlemen’s game, played at the gentlemen’s ground. Yet the Australia versus England rugby union clash at the Sydney Cricket Ground was anything but, off the pitch. DETAILS: https://t.co/aCSryiE0ls @MarkWBurrows #9News pic.twitter.com/HP2fs5fYYs — 9News Australia (@9NewsAUS) July 17, 2022

The Wallabies fall just short against England.

Amid the controversial incidents at the Sydney Cricket Ground, a rugby match was actually played, with England edging out Australia by 21 points to 17 to claim a 2-1 test series victory.

Australia took the lead in the series by winning the first test despite receiving a red card after 30 minutes, although they were unable to back up that impressive performance with another win.

The Wallabies are back in action in three weeks’ time when they take on Los Pumas twice in Argentina in the opening rounds of the Rugby Championship.

