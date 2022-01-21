Ruan Pienaar reckons it will take ‘a year or two’ for South African sides to adapt in URC

Ulster legend Ruan Pienaar believes South African clubs may need “a year or two” before they adapt to playing in Europe.

The four South African clubs have gotten off to a poor start in the URC, with the Lions currently leading the way, having won two of their five fixtures so far.

The Sharks have also won two of their five games, while the Bulls and Stormers have both won just one of their five, which adds up to a combined tally of 13 losses, six wins and one draw for the South African sides in the URC so far.

Pienaar, who is currently playing with the Sharks, has plenty of experience with European rugby having spent almost 10 years between Ulster and Montpellier, told Sport24 that it will take time for his fellow South Africans to adapt.

Ruan Pienaar on South African sides in the URC.

“It’s going to be a big challenge,” Pienaar said.

“It will take a year or two for the guys to adapt to the way the referees blow matches and the way the game is played over there.

“One thing I realised is that we’ve had to focus on areas that we didn’t normally concentrate on in training and matches.

“But I don’t think there’s a reason to be despondent, teams like the Bulls and Sharks have decent squads to compete.”

Covid-enforced break won’t have helped adjustment.

The South African sides did appear to be getting to grips with playing in Europe in rounds three and four of the URC, as they claimed three wins, a draw and four losses from eight fixtures.

However, following the travel restrictions introduced due to the Omicron variant, South African and European sides haven’t played each since October, as a number of URC fixtures were postponed.

European and South African sides aren’t due to meet again in the URC until late February, in the hopes that there will no longer be travel restrictions preventing such games.

With Covid restrictions being considerably eased in the UK and Ireland, it is beginning to look likely that those games will go ahead as planned.

