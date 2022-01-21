Reigning champions Toulouse in danger of going out of Champions Cup after Cardiff cancellation

Reigning European champions Toulouse could fail to qualify for the knock out stages of the Heineken Champions Cup after their match against Cardiff was cancelled.

Toulouse currently sit in seventh place in Pool B of the Champions Cup, having won their first encounter against Cardiff and lost their game against Wasps, while their other two matches were called off.

The points were evenly shared between Toulouse and Wasps in their round two fixture, after the game was cancelled due to travel restrictions between France and the UK, while Cardiff have been awarded a 28-0 win for their round four fixture, due to numerous Covid-19 cases in the French club’s squad.

How Toulouse could go out.

Although Toulouse will progress to the last 16 if they manage to remain in the top eight in Pool B, wins for Wasps and Castres Olympique this weekend could see the reigning European and French champions miss out.

Wasps will overtake Toulouse if they secure either a draw or a losing bonus-point and a try bonus-point (so two points basically) against Munster on Sunday, while Castres Olympique will need a bonus-point win against Harlequins tonight to go ahead of Toulouse.

Stade Francais and Scarlets could also technically overtake Toulouse, although they would both need a try-bonus point and win by 35 points and 60 points respectively.

Cardiff Rugby have been awarded a 28-0 Heineken Champions Cup victory over current title-holders Stade Toulousain. Wishing all of @StadeToulousain players and staff affected a Swift recovery. https://t.co/jhQGqF0Zcl pic.twitter.com/bg8Te5bnfb — Cardiff Rugby (@Cardiff_Rugby) January 21, 2022

EPCR statement.

Following a meeting of an independent Match Risk Assessment Committee, EPCR has been advised that the Heineken Champions Cup, Round 4 fixture between Stade Toulousain and Cardiff Rugby scheduled for tomorrow (Saturday, 22 January) at Stade Ernest Wallon cannot go ahead.

Discussions with Stade Toulousain and the Ligue Nationale de Rugby took place before the Match Risk Assessment Committee, made up of medical doctors from EPCR’s Medical Advisory Group as well as independent medical specialists, advised EPCR of its concerns as Stade Toulousain had recorded a significant number of positive Covid-19 test results from within its tournament squad, and with the risk of further infection deemed to be too great, regrettably the decision was made to cancel the fixture.

Cardiff Rugby have therefore been awarded the match in Pool A on a 28-0, five match points basis, in accordance with the Tournament Rules.

EPCR would like to acknowledge the efforts by both clubs to fulfil the fixture, and would also like to emphasise that awarding the match to Cardiff Rugby is a tournament management measure with the objective of ensuring that all fixtures in the 2021/22 Heineken Champions Cup are accounted for, and not a sanction.

Read More About: Cardiff Rugby, Heineken Champion Cup, toulouse rugby