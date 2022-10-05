RTE to televise Heineken Champions Cup matches for next two seasons

RTE will televise eight Heineken Champions Cup matches this season after signing a two-year deal with the EPCR.

The national broadcaster will televise one game from each round of this season’s Heineken Champions Cup, including the final, which is being hosted at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday, May 20th, 2023.

Virgin Media have had a similar deal with the Heineken Champions Cup in recent years, although RTE will replace them as the free-to-air Irish broadcaster for the next two seasons at least.

RTE have confirmed that the four pool matches they will televise Leinster and Munster twice each, while the knock-out stage matches will be confirmed at a later date.

Meanwhile, BT Sport will remain as the primary broadcaster of the Heineken Champions Cup and the EPCR Challenge Cup in the UK and Ireland for the next two seasons at least.

Free-to-air coverage will also continue in the UK.

EPCR Chairman Dominic McKay expressed his confidence that the deal with RTE, as well as deals with ITV in the UK and S4C in Wales, would bring the tournament to more audiences than ever before.

“Broadcast partnerships are a massively important part of our strategy to bring our world-class competitions to even wider audiences, and we are very pleased with our partners in the UK and Ireland for the new cycle,” McKay said.

“Following on from what was a magnificent finals weekend in Marseille last May, we are delighted to continue to work with BT Sport, who have delivered incredible coverage of, and audience growth for, our competitions.

“It is also significant that we welcome three free-to-air partners on board in ITV, RTE and S4C, who will boost our viewership and profile as South African clubs come into the EPCR fold.

“BT Sport, ITV, RTE and S4C represent four more exciting broadcast partnerships in the key markets of the UK and Ireland, and with beIN SPORTS and France Télévisions in France, SuperSport in South Africa and FloSports in the USA, we are looking forward to bringing the pinnacle of international club rugby to more audiences than ever before.”

🚨WEEKEND SCHEDULE REVEALED 🚨 Your 2022/23 #HeinekenChampionsCup weekends are in the diary with kick-off dates and times arriving shortly 🙌 Rate your team’s schedule out of 10…👇 — Heineken Champions Cup (@ChampionsCup) July 21, 2022

The four Heineken Champions Cup pool matches RTE will televise.

Sunday, December 11th: Munster Rugby vs. Stade Toulousain, 3.15pm

Friday, December 16th: Leinster Rugby vs. Gloucester Rugby, 8pm

Saturday, January 14th: Munster Rugby vs. Northampton Saints, 3.15pm

Saturday, January 21st: Leinster Rugby vs. Racing 92, 3.15pm

Knock-out games yet to be confirmed.

