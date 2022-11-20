Ross Byrne reflects on dream kick which sent Ireland to victory

Ross Byrne described his late match-winning kick as a moment you dream of after he made a notable return to the international stage.

Ireland narrowly beat Australia in a scrappy game at the Aviva Stadium, as a penalty goal from Byrne in the 76th minute ultimately proved to be the difference between the two sides.

It wasn’t a classic encounter by any means, although Byrne will surely remember the game for a long time to come, as he ended a 20-month wait between caps and made the most significant of contributions to Ireland’s efforts.

Byrne was speaking to Irish Rugby TV after the game and couldn’t hide his delight after he scored the match-winning kick against Australia.

Ross Byrne on his match-winning kick.

“To be honest with you, the adrenaline is still absolutely pumping. It’s probably why I shanked the [penalty clearance] kick over there, I was trying to calm myself down after it,” Byrne said.

“It’s a special moment. It’s kind of what you dream of. Thankfully I got the opportunity and it went over, so I’m delighted.

“When you’re on the bench and you’re a goal kicker and it’s a tight game like that, you’re kind of preparing yourself for that moment. When it gets to 60, 70 minutes, you’re probably always preparing yourself.

“So then hopefully you get the opportunity and then when it comes, you just have to take it.”

🗣 “It’s a special moment, it’s one you dream of.” A rollercoaster week for Ross Byrne ended with him kicking the winning points against the Wallabies! #TeamOfUs | #IREvAUS pic.twitter.com/dVC1uDBMsS — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) November 20, 2022

The out-half was only called into the Ireland squad on Monday.

Byrne originally missed out on selection for Ireland’s Autumn Nations Series squad, and was only called into camp on Monday when Joey Carbery pulled out due to injury.

The 27-year-old wasn’t included in Ireland’s match-day squad for Saturday’s game either, but found himself on the bench when Johnny Sexton pulled up during the warm up.

Although he never expected to feature against Australia, Byrne explained that he was always prepared to play in the unlikely event that he would get an opportunity.

“It’s been a crazy week to be honest. Faz [Andy Farrell] called me on Monday afternoon when I was at training with Leinster. I came in on Monday night as cover and then obviously trained during the week,” Byrne explained.

“In the warm up today Johnny had a niggle and he pulled out. So it was all very last minute but you just have to prepare yourself for games like these just in case. You have to be ready, so that’s all you can do.

“I’ve been delighted with my start [to the season] with Leinster. I think the team’s playing well and personally I think I’ve been playing probably the best rugby of my career.”

