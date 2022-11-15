Ross Byrne called up to Ireland squad ahead of Australia test

Leinster out-half Ross Byrne has been called up to Ireland’s extended squad ahead of Saturday’s test match against Australia.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has called up Byrne after Joey Carbery was ruled out of this weekend’s game due to injury, while Johnny Sexton’s involvement is also in doubt.

Byrne hasn’t played for Ireland since March 2021, when he came off the bench late on against England, although he has frequently played for Leinster since then.

The 27-year-old’s international exile could end this weekend if Sexton isn’t passed as fit, although if the Ireland captain is available he will likely start, while Jack Crowley is expected to be named on the bench.

In recent times, the likes of Jack Carty and Harry Byrne have been called up ahead of Ross Byrne, although he appears to have risen in Ireland’s pecking order at out-half.

Byrne has won 13 caps for Ireland to date, having made his debut against Italy in November 2018, although he has only started in two of those games.

Injury concerns for Ireland.

Ireland could be without a number of first-choice players against Australia on Saturday, as there are several injury concerns after the games against South Africa and Fiji.

Carbery and Robbie Henshaw have both been ruled out of this Saturday’s game after picking up injuries against Fiji, and have returned to their respective provinces to recover.

Jimmy O’Brien went off for a head injury assessment against Fiji, although he is expected to train this week after completing the HIA process.

Sexton, James Ryan, Andrew Porter, Josh van der Flier and Hugo Keenan, all of whom picked up knocks in the game against South Africa, will be monitored this week and re-integrated into training.

In positive news, Joe McCarthy has returned to the squad after completing the return to play protocols, while Bundee Aki is free to play after his suspension finished up.

