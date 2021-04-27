Rory Best names three Irish players as his Lions bolters

“Hendy, Tadhg Beirne and Robbie Henshaw were probably Ireland’s three best players in the Six Nations.”

Rory Best has identified Iain Henderson, Keith Earls and Ronan Kelleher as three Irish players who may sneak into this summer’s Lions squad.

Warren Gatland names his squad for the British and Irish Lions next Thursday, with massive decisions to be made in virtually every position.

Very few players can be certain of a place on the tour, after a fiercely competitive Six Nations which saw championship favourites England ultimately lose all their games against their fellow Lions nations.

Tadhg Beirne and Robbie Henshaw have been widely tipped for Lions selections after their outstanding performances in the Six Nations, but Best reckons Henderson was equally impressive.

We can confirm that an agreement has been reached with @premrugby for the release of all players at the conclusion of their domestic commitments for the Vodafone #1888Cup against Japan on 26 June.#LionsRugby — British & Irish Lions (@lionsofficial) April 27, 2021

Rory Best names three Ireland bolters for Lions squad.

Former Ireland captain Best was speaking as part of Specsavers’ Healthy Hearing campaign and argued that Henderson may be more likely to get picked than James Ryan, after his recent displays in a green shirt.

“I would think that Iain Henderson is in as strong a position as James Ryan. I think if you’re going purely on form he’s actually in a better position than Ryan,” Best argued.

“Hendy, Tadhg Beirne and Robbie Henshaw were probably Ireland’s three best players in the Six Nations.”

‘Earls is one of the best players I’ve played with.’

While they may not have been one of Ireland’s three best players from the Six Nations, the Ulsterman argued that Munster winger Keith Earls and Leinster hooker Ronan Kelleher are also likely to be selected.

Earls toured with the Lions back in 2009, but missed out on selection in the last two tours. Despite being 33, the Munster man still has electric pace and would bring plenty of experience to the team.

Best rates Earls very highly, but questioned whether the Ireland stalwart has the attributes that Lions head coach Gatland likes to see in his players.

“Earlsy is probably very much somebody that will work so hard for the team. But I’m not necessarily sure that’s something that Gats will overly reward, as much as the likes of somebody like George North,” Best said.

“He loves big impact players, which Earlsy isn’t. If you want someone to be organised, disciplined and works really hard, [he’s your man]. As we saw against England, when he gets his moment he will take it.

“Obviously I would bring him because I think he’s one of the best players I’ve played with, but I’m not picking the team at this point in time.”

Rory Best: Ronan Kelleher delivers what Warren Gatland loves.

Kelleher is in a very different stage of his career to Earls, having made his Ireland debut just last year. But is also not a certainty to be in this year’s Lions squad.

Despite his relative inexperience, Best believes the 23-year-old is in with a very good chance of selection for the Lions, as he typifies the kind of player Gatland normally selects.

“I think [Ronan Kelleher] has got a really good chance. I think this weekend [against La Rochelle] will be big for him. He was great last time out against Exeter,” Best commented.

“He has been really good and do you know what? He delivers on the areas that Warren Gatland loves. He’s big, he’s physical and he carries really well.

“I think that if he can have a strong showing in the lineout this weekend and deliver the bits that he’s really good at, I wouldn’t be surprised to see him on there.”

The question of Lions captaincy.

Best, who toured with the Lions in 2013 and 2017, also gave his opinion on the matter of the Lions captaincy for the tour of South Africa.

While he believers that Lions captain favourite Alun Wyn Jones isn’t guaranteed to start against the Springboks, the Ulsterman believes he is the form leader out of the four nations going into the tour.

“Of all the home nations, if you look at their skippers, the only one that’s probably a shoe-in to start is Stuart Hogg. But then he’s very inexperienced as a captain. Going to South Africa you probably don’t want your 15 as the captain anyway. That’s the conundrum,” Best explained.

“I suppose for me, if you’re looking at the guys that are playing the best it’s probably Alun Wyn Jones. Not just in playing individually but also the impact he’s having on his team as a leader.

“That Welsh team never should have been champions when you look at them from the end of January. But they found something… That’s what you need from your captain.”

Concerns over a potential Maro Itoje captaincy.

There have been suggestions that Maro Itoje could captain the Lions this summer, despite the lock having Owen Farrell as his captain at both Saracens and England.

While Best believes that Itoje is arguably the “best player” in the UK and Ireland, he is afraid that the added responsibility could take away from the Englishman’s performance.

“The Itoje one, I think it’s almost a little bit like the under-14s where it’s – your best player is bound to be a good captain. At the end of the day he doesn’t captain England and he doesn’t captain Saracens,” Best said.

“Okay, you have Farrell and [formerly] Brad Barritt. But at the same time – is it going to make him a better player? Is it exactly what he needs? I think there is this feeling that, ‘Oh, because he’s so good he has to be a good captain.’

“Maybe he isn’t. The worry would be with Maro Itoje is that you make him captain and the responsibility of having to lead the team discipline potentially takes away from his performance.”

Read More About: British and Irish lions, Rory Best