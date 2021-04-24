Rory Best takes coaching role with American Major League Rugby club

The Seattle Seawolves have announced that Rory Best will join the club as a skills coach for the remainder of the 2021 Major League Rugby season.

Best has been acting in a “mentoring role” for Ulster in recent times, but his appointment with Seattle will be his first fully-professional coaching role since he retired from playing after the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

The former Ireland captain will be joined by fellow ex-Irish international Allen Clarke, who will join the club as a technical coach.

Tuilevuka Named Interim Head Coach, Clarke and Best Join 2021 Coaching Staff

Clarke, who won the Heineken Cup in 1999 with Ulster, is a former assisatnt coach with his native province and was also the head coach of the Ospreys for a brief period of time.

Seattle have also made widespread changes to the set-up of their coaching staff, as director of rugby Pete Tuilevuka will act as interim head coach, while former head coach Kees Lensing will now act as an assistant coach.

Lensing, a former Namibian international, took over as head coach in 2020 but has led the side to just two wins in nine matches.

The Seawolves have suffered a poor start to the 2021 Major League Rugby season, having won just one of their four matches so far. They are currently in last place in the league’s western conference.

The Seattle-based team suffered a similar start to the 2020 season, as they had won just one of their five matches before the tournament was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the Seawolves remain the only team in Major League Rugby to have ever won the competition, as they won the inaugural season in 2018 before winning again the following year.

