Rory Best explains why the Scotland protocol breach could be a big issue

Rory Best believes the breach of protocol by senior Scotland players may show a lack of communication between the coaches and playing group.

The BBC reported on Friday that Scotland captain Stuart Hogg, Finn Russell, Ali Price, Darcy Graham, Sam Johnson and Sione Tuipulotu were disciplined for visiting a bar after returning home to Edinburgh, following their win against Italy in Rome.

The matter has been dealt with internally by the Scottish Rugby Union, and four of the six players will start against Ireland, while Russell has been selected on the bench.

Former Ireland captain Best was speaking to the BBC about the matter and argued that it suggests a lack of communication between head coach Gregor Townsend and his senior players.

Rory Best on the breach of protocol in Scotland’s camp.

“It’s a two-way conversation with coach, captain and senior player group. That to me is probably the biggest thing,” Best started.

“I totally get where the boys are coming from. You’re in an actual bubble this time because of Covid, everything feels on top [of you]. I don’t know what they did in Rome but they’ll have come home and just went, ‘I need a break. I need to get out.’

“They’ll have went for a pint or whatever it is and I don’t see the big deal in that. But it’s the fact that they’ve agreed to these rules to say they wouldn’t leave the squads environment without permission.

“If they feel that they can’t go to the coach and actually say, ‘Gregor, we need a release.’ If it’s a meal, if it’s a pint, if it’s to go to the cinema, if it’s to go bowling, whatever it is, ‘we need out of the hotel.’

“If they can’t have that conversation then there potentially is an issue. It feels to me that it might be more of a dictatorship. This is what you do, we’ve all agreed to this and it’s set in stone so there’s no negotiation.”

A reminder of your Scotland team for this afternoon’s game 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿#AsOne pic.twitter.com/xlzdbisUEv — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) March 19, 2022

The Scots will look to silence the talk in Dublin.

Although Scotland aren’t expected to secure a win in Dublin, the pressure on the team has now been ramped up due to the ill-discipline by some of their most senior players.

Ireland have more to play for than the Scots, as they could win the Triple Crown and maybe even the Six Nations today, although Townsend’s side will be very eager to end an underwhelming championship on a high note.

Some of Scotland’s best players haven’t been at their best in recent weeks, most notably Russell, who has been dropped to the bench for today’s encounter at the Aviva Stadium.

The likes of Hogg and Price have the chance to prove their importance to Scotland after being named to start, although there’s no doubt that they will have annoyed their coaches last weekend.

