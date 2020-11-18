Rory Best has tipped either James Ryan or Garry Ringrose to be Ireland’s next long-term captain.

Ryan has been named as captain for Ireland’s trip to Twickenham at the weekend in the absence of Johnny Sexton.

While Ryan’s current captaincy is temporary, the Ulsterman reckons that the Leinster lock could well be leading his country a lot more in the years to come.

Best was on BBC Radio 5’s weekly rugby union podcast and was more than happy to see Ryan step up following Sexton’s withdrawal against Wales.

“It looked like James Ryan was captaining on Friday when Johnny went off.

“Pete was very much beside him and very much in his ear, which is what James needs,” Best commented.

Ryan or Ringrose?

While Ryan is looking likely to be Ireland’s permanent captain in the near future, Best reckons Leinster’s Garry Ringrose would also be up to the task.

“I think the long-term captain is James Ryan or Garry Ringrose. I don’t necessarily know that [Farrell] would be nailing his colours to the mast to say ‘this is my long-term captain’.

“I think it’ll be a nod to James to say that they need him to step up and be more than just a leader by example, which he does incredibly well for such a young man.

“They need him to be that leader but also to take more responsibility throughout the game,” Best said.

Best played with Ryan for the last few years of his career, and watched the young lock’s career in the green jersey blossom with great interest.

While it’s clear to see that Ryan is a phenomenal rugby player, Best praised the personality of the former St Michael’s man, and believes he has what it takes to lead his country.

“I’d be really excited about James. He’s somebody that everyone likes. He’s a wee bit strange with some of his habits. He’s really likeable.

“For me, that would be one of the top things that I would look for if I was playing in a team, that you like the captain and you want to play for the captain,” Best said.

