Rory Best rubbishes suggestions that Ireland have peaked too early again

Rory Best has rubbished the notion that Ireland have peaked too early before the Rugby World Cup again after their stunning win against New Zealand.

Ireland have been lavished in praise for the most part since beating the All Blacks on Saturday, as they dominated what was the world’s first-ranked side in both possession and territory.

Andy Farrell’s men also played attacking rugby in doing so, which many believe makes the win even more significant than their last victory against the All Blacks in 2018, which was an excellent yet admittedly conservative performance.

Former Ireland captain Best was speaking on RTE’s Game On and argued that it would have been foolish for his former side to risk beating New Zealand by selecting an experimental side.

Rory Best on Ireland peaking too early.

“I’ve seen a few pieces saying that, ‘Ireland have done it again and peaked in between two World Cups’, but that’s nonsense. When you’re playing international rugby you want to win,” Best argued.

“If Ireland had made a few changes with one eye on the World Cup and lost to New Zealand, then you’d be going into Argentina under pressure.

“No matter what team is selected for Sunday [against Argentina] they’re going to ride this wave that the team produced on Saturday. That allows you to experiment, but only a little bit.

“This is international rugby. You need to win, and when you win and then drop a young guy into a reasonably settled team then they can flourish – they can show the best of themselves. I think it’s really exciting for Ireland.”

Shut-out D ⛔️

50:22 🎯 This was superb from Ireland, turning defence into prime attacking position courtesy of @JamisonGPark‘s right boot 👇#TeamOfUs | #IREvNZL pic.twitter.com/N3398FLrZ0 — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) November 14, 2021

The men in green have been guilty of peaking early before.

While it would be silly to view Ireland’s victory against New Zealand as a bad thing on the basis of them potentially peaking two years before the Rugby World Cup kicks off, they have been guilty of doing exactly that in the past.

Ireland were arguably the best team in the world at the end of 2018, having won the Six Nations, a test series against Australia as well as beating the All Blacks, but when the World Cup came around the following year they were a shadow of their former selves.

A similar fate befell Ireland in 2007, as they showed plenty of promise early in the year by narrowly missing out on the Six Nations title, before getting knocked out at the group stages in that year’s World Cup.

Players in the Irish set up seem to be well aware of the team’s tendency to peak too early, based on Johnny Sexton’s comments after the match, but with two years to go before the World Cup it is certainly premature to be taking too much stock from current form.

