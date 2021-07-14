Rory Best is thankful for South Africa ‘A’ after ‘tough to watch’ Lions warm-ups

Rory Best has admitted that he has found the British and Irish Lions’ opening warm-up games in South Africa difficult to watch.

The Lions have run riot so far on tour, claiming three one-sided victories against the Johannesburg-based Lions and the Sharks on two occasions, although that is set to change tonight against a strong South Africa ‘A’ side.

Best was speaking on RTE’s Game On and expressed his hope that tonight’s game which features a raft of World Cup-winning Springboks will give the tour a much-needed boost ahead of the test series.

It should be an exciting match-up against a very strong South Africa ‘A’ side tomorrow night. Get up-to-speed ahead of the game with our Match Preview ⬇️#LionsRugby #CastleLionsSeries #LionsSA2021 — British & Irish Lions (@lionsofficial) July 13, 2021

‘It’s been tough to watch at times.’

“It has been very difficult watching these games and you could nearly switch them off after 20 minutes,” Best said.

“Okay, the second game against the Sharks was quite close [in the first half]. The Lions have looked good but it’s been against weak opposition. It’s been tough to watch at times.

“Because there’s no crowd, there’s no atmosphere, so this game has come at the right time. There’ll be 10 days leading into the first test and this will give a flavour [of what’s to come].

“For whichever team doesn’t win, you can expect a backlash; whatever team wins will go in [to the series] with a little bit of confidence and it will generate a bit of hype and it will give a good indication of where the players are at.”

The Lions and South Africa ‘A’ set to clash in fourth test match in all but name.

The tourists have won their first three games against South African opposition by an average of 43 points, but tonight’s game in Cape Town is expected to be drastically different.

Nine players who featured in the Springboks’ 2019 Rugby World Cup final win against England are starting for South Africa ‘A’, in a game that will be played at test-match intensity.

While playing against so many Springboks before the test series wasn’t the original plan for the Lions, Warren Gatland will likely appreciate a stern test for his side, who have come up against little resistance thus far.

Read More About: British and Irish lions, Rory Best, south africa rugby