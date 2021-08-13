Rory Best suggests changes to Lions coaching staff to prevent national bias

Rory Best has suggested that someone from each of the four nations should be included in the British and Irish Lions’ coaching staff for the next tour.

Of the five members of the Lions coaching team this year, three were Welsh, one was Scottish and one was a New Zealander,meaning that no coaches from Ireland or England were involved.

Former Ireland captain Best was speaking on RTE’s Game On and argued that coaches from each of the four countries, or at least coaches involved with one of the four countries, should be included in future Lions tours.

🗣 “I’m disappointed but I’m really proud of the effort that the boys put in.” Here are Head Coach Warren Gatland’s thoughts after our 19-16 defeat in the deciding Test of the #CastleLionsSeries 👇#LionsRugby #BoksvLions — British & Irish Lions (@lionsofficial) August 8, 2021

Rory Best on the Lions coaching staff.

“I would like to see a British or Irish head coach. I’d also like to see coaches from each of the four nations included in that,” Best explained.

“I think it gives you an even spread, it gives you that you treat the Lions with respect. There can be no arguments over selection.

“The problem with this tour, if you were a bit cynical about it, is that there were a lot of Welsh and a lot of Scottish played at times. I don’t think it should be a case of which voice is loudest in the room.

“It should be an equal balance of that and then pick the best players.”

Candidates for the head coach role in four year’s time.

While Warren Gatland hasn’t ruled himself out of contention of coaching the Lions again in four year’s time, it may be time for a change, as the New Zealander has taken charge of three tours now.

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend and Ireland head coach Andy Farrell are both well placed to assume the role of head coach in 2025, having both toured with the Lions as assistant coaches before.

England head coach Eddie Jones has also stated his desire to take charge of the Lions in the past, although his tendency to disparage the other three nations may count against him.

The aforementioned coaches will all have their attentions firmly set on their respective countries over the next couple of years, where strong performances at international level will in turn put themselves in contention for the Lions job.

