Rory Best backs ‘unbelievable’ Finn Russell to star for the Lions

Share and Enjoy !

Rory Best has backed the Scotland fly-half to have a starring role for the British and Lions this summer.

Finn Russell is without a doubt the most exciting fly-half playing for any of the four Lions nations at the moment, but his swashbuckling style has lead to a number of key errors in the past.

Former Ireland captain Best was speaking on the BBC Scotland Rugby podcast and argued that there would be no harm in bring Russell along for the tour, even if he does go through a bad patch of form.

“[Warren Gatland] is all too aware of the need to have players that can pick a lock,” Best explained.

“He is very much about big, physical guys that will dominate collisions and dominate the gainline, but he does like someone who can do something different, like a Shane Williams.

“On a Lions selection, if you take Finn Russell as one of three 10s, if he turns out to be all over the place and a bit of a loose cannon, then he just becomes your third 10.”

‘Surround him with Farrell and Sexton.’

Throughout his coaching career, Gatland has tended to verge on the safe side with player selections and only invited Russell on tour back in 2017 as cover after a number of injuries to Lions squad members.

While the former Lions hooker acknowledged that the Scot isn’t always playing at his best, he reckons that bringing two dependable fly-halves in Johnny Sexton and Owen Farrell mitigates the danger of a potential Russell off-day.

“But if he hits a run of form, he can do things no other 10 in the northern hemisphere can do, maybe with the exception of Romain Ntamack.

“He is an unbelievable talent when you get him in the right frame of mind and in the right shape.

“What Warren Gatland can do, he can surround him with Owen Farrell and Johnny Sexton. When you have the luxury of those two guys, you can bring in a Finn Russell and see what he does, see how reacts to the environment.”

Share and Enjoy !

Read More About: British and Irish lions, finn russell, Rory Best