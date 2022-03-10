Ronan O’Gara stresses need to develop depth at 10 despite new Johnny Sexton contract

Ronan O’Gara has stressed that Ireland can’t be reliant on Johnny Sexton to lead his country in every game at next year’s Rugby World Cup.

Sexton signed a new contract with Ireland and Leinster during the week which will keep him playing for his country until after the World Cup in France finishes up, at which stage he will be 38 years old.

Although Ireland head coach Andy Farrell will be delighted to have secured the services of his captain for the next year and a half, Sexton’s recent injury profile will remain as a cause for concern.

O’Gara was speaking on Off The Ball and agreed that giving his former rival for Ireland’s 10 jersey a new contract was the correct decision but argued that Sexton’s backups still must be given plenty of game time in international rugby.

Ronan O’Gara on Johnny Sexton and Ireland’s depth at 10.

“If you were in the Irish management team it would be interesting to see how they’re going to manage the number two and number three because it would be an overestimation if you’re counting on [Sexton] for every game,” O’Gara said.

“For me, at that age, it’s not possible. I think he’s an incredible competitor and has a massive willingness to get to a [World Cup] semi-final, which is always going to be in a player’s thinking, but Andy Farrell will have to have that plan.

“At the minute the number two is underplayed, probably underprepared and undercooked for Johnny to miss a period of three or four games. I think you’re looking to upskill Joey [Carbery] with game time. Is it Harry Byrne after that with game time? Is it Jack Carty?

“There’s a huge skill in keeping Johnny simmering and on the ball but the reality is for me that you have to get as much minutes into whoever [is next in line].”

The lack of competition at fly-half is concerning.

Despite his injury profile and relative old age, Sexton is undoubtedly Ireland’s best fly-half and likely still will be when the World Cup begins in 18 months’ time.

Carbery played well in Ireland’s defeat to France in the second round of the Six Nations, but he was unable to back up that good performance with another of a similar calibre in his second consecutive start, despite the opposition being 13-man Italy.

Jack Carty, Ross Byrne, Billy Burns and Harry Byrne have all had rather brief opportunities under Farrell although none have done enough to suggest that they are truly international standard players.

Ireland’s immediate future with Sexton in tow looks quite positive, although there is no guarantee that the Irish captain will still be performing at a consistently high level late next year.

