Ronan O’Gara receives six-week sideline ban for ‘disrespecting’ a match official

Ronan O’Gara has received a six-week sideline ban after he was found guilty of “disrespecting the authority of a match official” by the Ligue Nationale de Rugby.

The La Rochelle director of rugby has been punished for his actions during his side’s win against Lyon at the Matmut Stadium de Gerland on September 10th.

O’Gara will not appear on the sideline for La Rochelle in the club’s next six Top 14 fixtures, with the Irishman’s ban running out on October 31st.

LNR statement on Ronan O’Gara.

“Mr. Ronan O’Gara was found responsible for ‘Action Against a Match Official’ and more specifically for ‘Disrespecting the Authority of a Match Official’,” the statement reads.

“It is the higher degree of the scale of gravity which was retained, that is to say a suspension of 6 weeks.

“After taking into account the aggravating circumstance (disciplinary record), the sanction was increased by 2 weeks. After taking into account the mitigating circumstances (admission of guilt, conduct before and during the hearing), the sanction was reduced by 2 weeks.

“Mr. Ronan O’Gara is suspended for 6 weeks. Consequently, Mr. Ronan O’Gara will be requalified on October 31st, 2022.”

#Discipline

Voici les décisions de la commission de discipline et des règlements concernant la 2e journée de TOP 14 et la 3e journée de PRO D2

The Munster and Ireland great has a history of sideline antics.

It isn’t the first time that O’Gara has got into trouble for how he has behaved on the sideline during a game, as he attended an LNR disciplinary meeting in April after a confrontation with Bordeaux Begles boss Christophe Urios.

O’Gara was fervently celebrating a turnover when Urios approached him and flicked him on the face, before a match official stepped in between the two men.

Both O’Gara and Urios escaped without sanction on that occasion, although that indiscretion has been taken into account by the LNR when deciding on the length of the ban this time around.

The La Rochelle boss also got into a sideline argument with Toulouse head coach Ugo Mola in May, although neither man attended a disciplinary hearing on that occasion.

