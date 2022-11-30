Ronan O’Gara reportedly set to sign contract extension with La Rochelle

Ronan O’Gara is reportedly set to sign a three-year contract extension with La Rochelle which would keep him at the French club until 2027.

The former Ireland international is in high demand at the moment, as Ronan O’Gara is understood to be on the RFU’s shortlist to be the next England head coach.

O’Gara has suggested that he would be willing to coach England, although most Irish supporters would surely prefer to see the Cork man take on a role in his home country.

It looks like O’Gara will be staying in France however, as RugbyRama have reported that he is set to sign a three-year contract extension and remain as La Rochelle’s director of rugby until 2027.

La Rochelle won major silverware for the first time in the club’s history under O’Gara, as they won the Heineken Champions Cup last season, while they are currently in second place in the Top 14.

The Cork man’s love for La Rochelle.

Just last week O’Gara was discussing his future options, and admitted that it would take a lot to lure him away from La Rochelle.

“I had a bit of a dream start to this job, the fact that first year, you win a Champions Cup against high odds with a really special group, and now it’s kind of becoming more and more my group,” O’Gara explained.

“So at my age, there’s a lot going on here that I like. If you have consistent behaviours you ask yourself, well, why would I leave here?

“You’d leave it because there was a better opportunity or something that you thought at this time was more interesting than coaching La Rochelle.

“But there are very few jobs at the minute that would even get me to think about that, but a few in the test game would.”

While O’Gara is a very popular character in La Rochelle, the Ligue Nationale de Rugby are less fond of him, as he recently received a 10-week suspension and a fine of €20,000, €5,000 of which is suspended.

