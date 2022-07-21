Ronan O’Gara and Scott Robertson to coach Barbarians against All Blacks XV

Ronan O’Gara and Scott Robertson will coach the Barbarians when they take on an All Blacks XV at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this November.

O’Gara and Robertson previously worked together at the Crusaders in 2018 and 2019, where the Irishman was an assistant coach while the New Zealander was the head coach.

Robertson is still head coach of the Crusaders and won the Super Rugby Pacific title with the Christchurch-based side this season, while O’Gara won the Heineken Champions Cup as La Rochelle’s director of rugby.

The former Ireland out-half had previously denied links to the Barbarians when it was first reported by the Daily Mail last month, although he has now confirmed his involvement through the Baa-Baas official website.

Ronan O’Gara on coaching the Barbarians.

“I am honoured to be coaching the Barbarians this autumn as we take on the All Blacks XV,” O’Gara said.

“It will be a dynamite coaching team and I’m very much looking forward to reuniting with Ray after my time with him at Crusaders. It is always great to join forces with world-class coaches like him and to do so for this world-famous club will be an unforgettable experience.

“We’re going to put our heads together in the coming months and devise a squad of exciting talent who will light up the pitch at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and bring the Barbarians’ style of play to life against the All Blacks XV.”

BIG NEWS 📰 Shuffle up and make room for not one but TWO world class coaches 🤩🤩 Ronan O’Gara & Scott Robertson will take the helm for our match v @AllBlacks XV 🇳🇿 💪 #Baabaas #rugby #KillikCup 🏆 pic.twitter.com/a9pHrVbEqM — Barbarian FC (@Barbarian_FC) July 21, 2022

All Blacks XV.

The All Blacks selection that the Barbarians will be playing on November 13th will be without New Zealand’s best players, as the actual All Blacks take on Scotland in Edinburgh on the same day.

A newly-created developmental team which aims to create pathways to the national team, the All Blacks XV will also play Canada in October, with two further games for this autumn yet to be announced.

