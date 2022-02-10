Ronan O’Gara suggests risky tactic in order for Ireland to stop Antoine Dupont

Ronan O’Gara has suggested that Ireland should triple or double-mark Antoine Dupont while admitting that approach wouldn’t usually be recommended.

Ireland face France in Paris on Saturday in a game that could go a long way in deciding the eventual Six Nations champions, after both sides claimed bonus-point victories in their opening fixtures.

World Rugby player of the year Antoine Dupont will be a major concern for Andy Farrell, as the talented scrum-half has shown the ability to tear defences apart at will in the recent past.

La Rochelle director of rugby O’Gara was speaking on Off The Ball and admitted that he has had little success in coming up against Dupont in games against Toulouse.

‘It’s very, very difficult to stop a player of his calibre.’

“How do you stop Dupont? Well, I didn’t stop him in two finals and he has two more medals than I have. It’s very, very difficult to stop a player of his calibre,” O’Gara admitted.

“I think he’s probably different to any other player in the fact that simple rules around the breakdown enables your team to probably have a satisfactory night, if they apply their rules around the ruck.

“With Dupont, he can make any defensive systems look very, very silly because people, especially from a distance, underestimate his strength. He’s incredibly strong and incredibly powerful.

“But I think what separates him most from a traditional nine is he comes alive in broken play. That’s where this French team probably thrive.”

“There are the teams *with* Antoine Dupont, and those without…” He is the main man for @FranceRugby as they launch their Six Nations campaign today#FRAvITA pic.twitter.com/lLlkz2GvBS — World Rugby (@WorldRugby) February 6, 2022

Ronan O’Gara on marking Antoine Dupont.

While there is no simple way of negating Dupont’s brilliance, O’Gara believes the best way to keep the Frenchman quiet is to significantly reduce the amount of time and space he has on the ball.

To do that, the former Munster fly-half suggested that multiple defenders keep an eye on Dupont at all times, even though that could open up space for other French players to thrive.

“What you probably need to do, and it’s something that probably isn’t recommended, but it was successful when I was in the coaching set-up with the Crusaders. We triple-marked or double-marked Beauden Barrett,” O’Gara explained.

“When the ball wasn’t in his hands our chances at performing were better. I think when the ball isn’t in Dupont’s hands, Ireland have a better chance at getting the result or the performance that they want.

“You obviously have to be very connected defensively, but I think no matter how great the players are if you take away their time and space attackers don’t like it.”

Read More About: antoine dupont, france rugby, ireland rugby, ronan o'gara