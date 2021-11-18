Ronan O’Gara plays down the significance of Ireland’s win against the All Blacks

Ronan O’Gara has urged Ireland to put their win against the All Blacks behind them ahead of what promises to be a physical encounter against Argentina on Sunday.

Ireland have received plenty of plaudits for their 29-20 victory against New Zealand at the weekend, as they notched their third win over the All Blacks in their last five encounters.

Andy Farrell’s side put in a very impressive performance against New Zealand, as they did against Japan the previous week, but Ireland do have one game left this November against an Argentina side that will be eager to bring them crashing back down to Earth.

O’Gara was speaking on Off The Ball and said that he “disagrees completely” with the suggestion that Ireland’s future looks very promising after beating the All Blacks.

Ronan O’Gara on Ireland’s win against the All Blacks.

“I think this game on Sunday will be completely different because you’re going to be up against a dogged, difficult Argentinian team,” O’Gara said.

“It’s over – the game at the weekend – and that’s what happens nowadays. It’s parked, it’s over. The three test series in the summer will be completely different to playing in November.

“It’s the flip side of what happens here. New Zealand come to Ireland at the end of a long season – a particularly long season this time. Ireland will go to New Zealand at the end of a long campaign in June, so the roles are reversed.

“The major difference for me was that New Zealand looked stale and jaded, Ireland were absolutely buzzing with energy. They celebrated every little mini victory throughout the 80 minutes and they won the battle of the body language convincingly.

“But there was nine points, with a penalty kicked in the last minute, between the teams when Ireland played incredibly well and New Zealand didn’t play very well.”

Argentina will be looking to wipe the smiles off Irish faces.

Argentina haven’t had the best of seasons this year, having failed to win any of their six Rugby Championship matches, but they have looked better in the last two weeks after a narrow loss to France and a convincing win over Italy.

Los Pumas have endured a tough time since the beginning of the pandemic, having not played at home since before the 2019 Rugby World Cup, although they have notched some impressive victories on the road in that time, including their first ever win against the All Blacks last year.

Ireland defeated Argentina in their two most previous encounters at the Aviva Stadium, although the South Americans have made a habit of claiming unexpected victories against the Irish.

Head coach Farrell will make some changes to his side, with the likes of Johnny Sexton and Jamison Gibson-Park ruled out through injury, but he will be wary not to make too many changes against an Argentine team looking to cause an upset.

