Ronan O’Gara insists Munster head coach role is still a ‘very attractive’ job

Ronan O’Gara is confident that Munster’s head coach role is still a very attractive prospect for many, in light of Johann van Graan’s departure.

Eyebrows were raised when current Munster head coach van Graan decided against signing a contract extension with the Irish province in order to join Bath, who are currently bottom of the Gallagher Premiership.

There has been plenty of speculation over who could take over as Munster’s head coach, while it is also rumoured that Declan Kidney may return to the province in a director of rugby role, but there is no solid news as of yet.

O’Gara was speaking on Off The Ball and argued that many top class coaches would still be interested in joining Munster, despite van Graan’s decision to join a club in a much worse position that the Irish province.

Ronan O’Gara on the Munster head coach role.

“I think it’s a very, very attractive job. I think there’s probably a realisation also that the perception outside of Munster may have changed a bit,” O’Gara said.

“10, 15 years ago Munster were the dominant club in Irish rugby and they had. lot of silverware. Leinster now are the better team in Ireland and that would be recognised throughout the world.

“So from that point of view, I suppose Leinster are setting the standard. That’s the club a lot of teams talk about, certainly in Europe and certainly in the Southern Hemisphere.

“There are a lot of other options for world class coaches but at the same time, I’m obviously biased, but Munster would still be a very, very attractive job to potential coaches.”

Graham Rowntree will be staying on with the province.

There will be major changes to Munster’s coaching team next season, as head coach van Graan and senior coach Stephen Larkham are both leaving the province.

Munster did receive a boost today though, as forwards coach Graham Rowntree signed a two-year contract extension, which will keep him in Limerick until the summer of 2024.

There are more pressing matters at hand for Munster’s coaching staff however, as they will look to get back to winning ways this Saturday against Ulster, after suffering a disappointing loss to Connacht.

