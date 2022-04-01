Ronan O’Gara believes Munster Champions Cup triumph is ‘plainly unrealistic’

Ronan O’Gara doesn’t think Munster have a chance at winning this year’s Heineken Champions Cup as they would have to win several big games in succession to do so.

Munster have a proud record in the Champions Cup, having won the tournament twice in 2006 and 2008, while they have almost always featured in the knock out stages of the tournament.

They haven’t got too far in European rugby’s premier tournament recently however, as they bowed out at the last 16 last year, while they failed to get out of their pool the year before.

Munster have a winnable last 16 tie with Exeter Chiefs, which will be played over two legs, although O’Gara admitted in his column for the Irish Examiner that he thinks there is virtually no chance his former side will go all the way.

Ronan O’Gara on Munster’s Champions Cup chances.

“Only a fool or a blind man could confidently predict that Munster, right now, have the wherewithal to beat Leinster, Toulouse or even an Exeter in succession and triumph in Europe,” O’Gara wrote.

“It’s plainly unrealistic. I’m not throwing stones here – La Rochelle haven’t beaten Toulouse in our last five meetings either. But if I asked could you foresee Leinster beating an Exeter, La Rochelle or Toulouse, you’d have no problem with it.

“The point is that Leinster are a different conversation to Munster right now. You’d want to be a dope not to accept that. And yet there are still Munster people in denial.

“Does that mean Munster can’t beat Leinster? It does not. If they played ten times against Leinster, Munster would win three. Leinster are beatable and there are chinks there. They are an incredibly good team but they can be beaten with a power game.”

A huge month coming up for Munster in the #URC & @ChampionsCup, starting against Leinster at Thomond Park on Saturday night! Tickets for all 3 home games at Thomond Park & Musgrave Park are available here: https://t.co/bqhWICC3a3#SUAF 🔴 pic.twitter.com/oUiZMkoRaF — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) March 29, 2022

The La Rochelle boss knows what it takes to succeed in Europe.

O’Gara is of course one of Munster’s greatest ever players, as he played a crucial role in his native province’s two Champions Cup triumphs.

The Cork man almost won the tournament as a coach last year too, as La Rochelle fell just short of achieving European glory for the first time, as Toulouse claimed a five-point win at Twickenham Stadium.

Munster have come under quite a bit of criticism at times this season for their style of play, but their results have been pretty good, especially in Europe, where they won all four of their pool fixtures.

Johann van Graan’s men do face a tough route to the final however, as they face 2020 European champions Exeter in the last 16, while they would play either Ulster or reigning European champions Toulouse in the quarter-finals if they make it through.

