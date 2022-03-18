Ronan O’Gara points out decision that shows Ireland coaches don’t trust Joey Carbery

Ronan O’Gara believes Joey Carbery’s last-minute introduction against England shows that Ireland’s coaches don’t “fully trust” the Munster playmaker.

Johnny Sexton played in 79 minutes of Ireland’s bonus-point victory against England last weekend and was only replaced by Carbery when the men in green had established an unassailable lead.

Ireland struggled against England for long periods of time before they scored two tries in the final 10 minutes, despite the English being reduced to 14 men due to a Charlie Ewels red card in the second minute.

O’Gara was writing in his column for the Irish Examiner and made a note of Carbery’s late introduction, believing it signals a lack of faith in the 26-year-old by Andy Farrell and co.

Ronan O’Gara on Joey Carbery’s 40-second cameo against England.

“That Johnny Sexton played 79 minutes is fantastic for him and his confidence to see a full game out, but it wasn’t great for Ireland in the medium to long term,” O’Gara wrote.

“Joey Carbery played for 40 seconds and never touched the ball. The camera panned to him behind the final Ireland lineout, and he looked like a lost soul.

“With the championship still alive, there’s no doubt Ireland will select Sexton for Saturday. From the outside, it looks like it will be Johnny all the way unless or until he breaks down.

“Two things to deduce from that: Ireland are better with him on the pitch and for a long time last Saturday when the game was in the balance, Andy Farrell wasn’t happy to take Jonny out.

“There are any number of ways to interpret that sequence, but it’s a safe conclusion that Carbery hasn’t earned management’s full trust as yet.”

.@JohnnySexton will become our joint sixth most capped player, equalling John Hayes’ cap tally of 105 when he leads us out on Saturday! 🙌#TeamOfUs | #IREvSCO pic.twitter.com/0ibgAHiM0M — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) March 17, 2022

Depth at 10 remains an issue for Ireland.

Carbery has got plenty of minutes for Ireland under his belt in the last year, as he has started in five of his country’s last nine test matches, although when Sexton is fit and deemed necessary the Munster player struggles to get a look in.

Andy Farrell seems to have a similar clear preference between Ireland’s second and third-choice fly-halves, as Jack Carty replaced Carbery in the 79th minute in Ireland’s loss against France.

Concerns over depth at 10 were eased when Sexton signed a new contract which will keep him playing for Ireland until the 2023 Rugby World Cup finishes up, although injuries may well hamper his the Irish captain’s tournament.

If Ireland want to go all the way at the World Cup, Sexton would need to play in at least five of his country’s possible seven matches, a feat that looks somewhat unlikely given his current injury profile.

