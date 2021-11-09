Ronan O’Gara on the ‘very interesting’ situation Ireland find themselves in with Johnny Sexton

Ronan O’Gara believes Ireland’s coaching staff have found themselves in a very interesting situation in regards to Johnny Sexton and their depth at fly-half.

Sexton remains as Ireland’s first-choice fly-half at the age of 36, and although he looked as good as ever against Japan on the occasion of his 100th cap, there is no guarantee that he will be performing at the same level at the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has tested out a number of fly-halves in his two years in charge – Joey Carbery, Billy Burns, Ross Byrne and recently Harry Byrne – but none have grabbed the opportunity with both hands as of yet.

Former Ireland fly-half O’Gara was speaking after announcing his partnership with Benetti Menswear and admitted his concerns over whether Sexton will still be able to produce the goods for his country in two years’ time.

Ronan O’Gara on Johnny Sexton and Ireland’s options at 10.

“The key word is manage. There’s the managing of Johnny and then there’s the managing of option B and option C. At the minute option A is very strong but will that be the case in two years’ time? You don’t know,” O’Gara admitted.

“The body may or may not be in a similar situation where he’s feeling great about it himself. But what you have to pay heed to is if you want to be serious about challenging for the World Cup you need strength in depth down to the third-choice, minimum, in every position.

“So obviously Johnny is the short-term [answer]. Whether that can be pushed out to the medium-term or the long-term, I think we’ll probably have a better idea at the end of the summer.

“But what we do know from other nations is the fact that it’s very difficult to be excelling [at 10] and you need your 10 to be excelling if you want to win a World Cup, excelling at that age [is difficult], and that’s not a slight on Johnny, that’s just the reality of the human body.

“Irrespective of New Zealand and Argentina, there’s the Six Nations to come and there’s three tests in New Zealand and I think all those games will pose sufficient questions to the answers we need to understand where we are in the pecking order of number one, two, three, four out-halves in the country.”

‘It is a very interesting situation that the coaches will find themselves in.’

Sexton’s importance to Ireland as both a leader and a player was very evident against Japan, but Farrell will know that he has to develop viable alternatives to his current captain over the next two years.

While the 36-year-old rarely puts in a bad performance, he does get injured quite often and Ireland would be playing with fate if they rely heavily on Sexton’s availability for both the immediate future and at the World Cup.

O’Gara believes that Sexton could find himself often being used as a replacement for his country over the next couple of years, while acknowledging that having a player of his presence in the squad could put pressure on whoever replaces him in the 10 shirt.

“Obviously Johnny is such a huge presence and he brings a massive amount of leadership and pull to the team. The fact that so many players want to play for him, you saw at the weekend how on side he is with all the boys and what it meant for him to score for all his team mates,” O’Gara said.

“It brought them huge joy and that’s the most important thing in the sport but what can also happen is you’re only as strong as who you finish with. If Johnny doesn’t play 80 [minutes], who plays 30? If Joey [Carbery] plays 50 and Johnny plays 30 or if Harry [Byrne] plays 50 and Johnny plays 30 you have to make sure that these boys are in an environment that they’re getting the best out of it.

“The reality is that having such a massive presence like Johnny Sexton there or on the bench, it’s probably hard for younger guys, but it’s the same with a number of other players down through the years.

“If Johnny’s in the top two in the country, which he is, he’s going to be in the squad so the other out-half has to get used to that. But it is a very interesting management situation that the coaches will find themselves in because one out-half isn’t going to win you the World Cup, you need two.”

The All Blacks’ options at fly-half.

Ireland will come up against not one, but two of the world’s best fly-halves in Beauden Barrett and Richie Mo’unga when they take on New Zealand on Saturday, an occasion which will act as a massive test for both Sexton and his likely replacement, Joey Carbery.

Neither man is obviously the All Blacks’ preferred fly-half at the moment, with both Barrett and Mo’unga starting at 10 on numerous occasions this year.

Whoever does start will no doubt push Ireland to their limit, in what O’Gara believes will be a fascinating battle between number 10s at the Aviva Stadium.

“I think they’re both very different. Beauden Barrett is a brilliant rugby player and the reality is he’d get a game in any test team anywhere really. I think Mo’unga is a better goal kicker so I think that’s why they need him in the team,” O’Gara commented.

“Mo’unga is a special player, he has incredible acceleration, the same as Beauden Barrett but his vision is out of this world. Obviously he has younger legs than Johnny. Johnny would be a more structured 10 and a better game manager but I think Mo’unga is a hugely exciting player and very instinctive.

“Whoever is going up against each other it will be fascinating on Saturday because it’s either Johnny against Beauden Barrett or Johnny against Mo’unga and it could finish with Joey against Mo’unga or Joey against Beauden Barrett so it’s a big test for Joey Carbery.”

Ronan O’Gara backs Ireland to attack the All Blacks.

Ireland were very impressive against Japan at the weekend, as they executed a new-look, fast-paced attacking game plan to near perfection, which ended the game as a contest before half time.

Farrell’s men benefitted massively from quick ball from the ruck provided by Jamison Gibson-Park and frequent offloads, although they are unlikely to be given as much freedom to attack against the All Blacks.

While the exciting brand of play they showcased against Japan may carry more risks with it than a more conservative game plan, which New Zealand may be able to exploit, O’Gara reckons Ireland will employ the same style of play this weekend.

“I do, because they have been looking to play like that for a long time. Obviously against Japan they got so many of the elements right and they were probably aided by a team that maybe underappreciated Ireland, the fact that the last time they played them they said, ‘We have these guys and we can put it up to these guys’. Saturday was such a mismatch on so many fronts that Japan were humiliated in most departments of rugby,” O’Gara said.

“[Japan] put it up to Australia. Australia are a good team now, and they’ve improved, and that was the second last game for Australia, so Japan have something about them, but didn’t show it in Dublin. They weren’t allowed to show it because Ireland got their approach spot on, but it clicked with the idea of hitting space.

“So many coaches use that, but I think for me it’s a perfect example of what the coach is looking for. He’s looking for the players to back their instincts and back their decisions and play that ball at the space, and that was probably epitomised best by James Lowe running great lines outside his 22. That’s probably an irregular line for a lot of wingers, but he’s been given free reign by management to go get as many touches on the ball and run at holes as much as he can.”

