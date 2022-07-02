Ronan O’Gara identifies where Ireland could go after New Zealand next week

Ronan O’Gara believes New Zealand could be vulnerable out wide in defence and expects Ireland to attack that area next weekend.

The All Blacks drew first blood in their three-match test series against Ireland, as they claimed a 42-19 victory at Eden Park as they punished the visitors for some sloppy mistakes with a number of breakaway tries.

Ireland did have some success with the ball in hand as they scored three tries, while they had two tries disallowed for knock-on’s and were also held up over the try line on a number of occasions.

Former Ireland out-half Ronan O’Gara was speaking on Sky Sports after the game and identified weaknesses in the All Blacks’ defensive shape which the men in green could look to exploit next Saturday.

Ronan O’Gara on where Ireland could attack New Zealand.

“From Ireland’s point of view, they have to understand that forcing the passes in the URC or forcing the passes in Europe leads to a turnover. Forcing passes against New Zealand at Eden Park leads to under the sticks,” O’Gara said.

“It’s hard to know it because you haven’t experienced or tasted that before but after this weekend they’ll understand that the ball is very, very precious.

“For me, looking at that and only having one look at it, once you analyse it I think you can see opportunities in attack for Ireland.

“If they can get the ball beyond the seventh or eighth defender from New Zealand, they press hard there, but then there’s a lot of space there. So for Ireland I think that’ll be an area that they go after New Zealand in next week.”

Not the result we worked for. We’ll come back stronger in Dunedin next week. Thanks to all the Ireland fans in Auckland for your incredible support.#TeamOfUs | #NZvIRE pic.twitter.com/MROmoONBMp — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) July 2, 2022

Lessons have been learned at Eden Park.

Ireland were ambitious in attack in the first test against the All Blacks, but at times they were careless with the ball in hand and made it too easy for their opponents to launch counter-attacks.

Andy Farrell will also be well aware that his side left plenty of points out on the pitch, with near misses from Joey Carbery and Josh van der Flier the most obvious examples of opportunities that weren’t taken.

The men in green will be without their captain in Johnny Sexton however, who failed a HIA and will stand down for 12 days as per World Rugby’s new concussion protocols.

