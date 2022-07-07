Ronan O’Gara sees hope for Ireland due to ‘game-changer’ All Blacks absence

Ronan O’Gara believes Sam Whitelock’s absence gives Ireland a real chance of beating the All Blacks on New Zealand soil for the first time.

Whitelock is the most experienced player in New Zealand’s squad, having won his 133rd cap for his country last weekend, and is still performing at the highest level at 33 years old.

The All Blacks veteran will play no role in the second test however, having been diagnosed with a concussion after the game at Eden Park and is also a doubt for the third and final test.

Former Ireland out-half Ronan O’Gara was writing in his column for the Irish Examiner and stressed just how important Whitelock is to the All Blacks and how much his absence will affect them.

Ronan O’Gara on Sam Whitelock’s absence.

“Of all the reasons for Ireland to have a palpable sense that their test series in New Zealand is still up for grabs, nothing compares in real terms to the All Blacks losing their standard-setter, Sam Whitelock,” O’Gara wrote.

“The Crusaders lock’s unavailability due to delayed concussion equates to a massive development in terms of a momentum shift.

“Whitelock is a ten-to-fifteen point game-changer for the All Blacks and if that sounds crazy, it is a measure of the significance I afford his absence having watched and worked at close hand with Sam for two years in Christchurch.

“Whitelock is a modern-day Paul O’Connell with an IQ that very few people in world rugby have or appreciate.

“He has a remarkable grasp of how to run a week, of how to react in real-time under pressure, and how to ensure a unit operates to a level far higher than the sum of its individual parts.”

The two spent time with each other at the Crusaders.

O’Gara has worked with Whitelock himself, while he was an assistant coach with the Crusaders in New Zealand for two years.

Whitelock has been a crucial cog in the Crusaders machine since he made his debut for them 12 years ago and has won four Super Rugby titles with the club, as well as two domestic Super Rugby Aotearoa titles.

The 33-year-old has been as vital to the All Blacks as he has been for the Crusaders since he first played for both sides in 2010 and has won plenty of silverware with both.

New Zealand still have two very experienced locks in Brodie Retallick and Scott Barrett starting this Saturday, although the absence of the All Blacks’ second most-capped player will be a loss nonetheless.

