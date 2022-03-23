Ronan O’Gara explains the ‘harsh message’ that Johnny Sexton’s back-ups have received

Ronan O’Gara knows better than anyone that international out-halves must take their opportunities and must avoid performances that make them look vulnerable.

Johnny Sexton remains as Ireland’s first-choice out-half and will likely still be by the time next year’s Rugby World Cup comes around, if his body is still able to withstand the rigours of international rugby.

Joey Carbery appears to be the clear-cut second-choice, having started against France in Sexton’s absence and again started in the following game against Italy, although there still appears to be some distance between himself and the Ireland captain.

Ireland embark on their tour of New Zealand this summer where they will take on the All Blacks in a three-match test series, and although some believe Sexton should be left at home, O’Gara disagrees.

O’Gara was speaking at the launch of this year’s Aviva Mini Rugby Festivals in Aviva Stadium and argued that there is scope to bring Sexton to New Zealand and develop the out-halves behind him in the pecking order.

First triple crown since 2018 for @IrishRugby! ☘️ Congratulations to the team, back room staff and all involved! Special mention to the fans in @AVIVAStadium for their immense support today!#IREvSCO #SafeToDream pic.twitter.com/1aLyNFsdqz — AVIVA (@AVIVAIRELAND) March 19, 2022

Ronan O’Gara on the out-half situation for the tour of New Zealand.

“I think you bring Johnny Sexton and I think you bring three other out-halves potentially, to see who’s going to take up that mantle. I think a lot of people are missing the point,” O’Gara commented.

“Irrespective of the form of Johnny Sexton with his age profile, if he plays 50 minutes Saturday, Saturday, Saturday, for me it’s a phenomenal achievement. You need another guy. It’s a 23-man game nowadays. The game is changing, you’ve got to finish games at test level strong.

“You can’t just come in and take the guy’s place but in Johnny’s case if you can come in and take his place and do that job to his ability, it’s a fantastic bonus for the team. But usually with your impact subs you want them to add something to the team and make a difference.

“I think what we have, for me Joey Carbery is a classy player and has all the attributes, but he just needs minutes. He needs minutes for Munster, he needs minutes for Ireland and no better place than in New Zealand to try to grow him as a player that can start test matches for Ireland.

“I think what will come out of the summer tour is that you need, from the head coach’s point of view, you’d like to know who’s capable of mentally handling an away game in New Zealand. That’s difficult.

“I presume there’s going to be Joey Carbery, Ross Byrne seems to play consistently very well for Leinster and you do get better with age in that position too. His brother is a good player, Jack Carty has had an opportunity but hasn’t I suppose shut the door on other pretenders.

“That’s why I think you can’t narrow it down, there’s still probably four guys looking to play back-up to Johnny at the minute.”

‘It’s a very, very harsh message but every game counts.’

Sexton, Carbery and Jack Carty were the three out-halves included in Ireland’s Six Nations squad, although the latter only got two minutes of game time for his country in this year’s championship, having come off the bench late on against France.

Carty was unavailable for Connacht duty for much of the duration of the Six Nations, as he was in Ireland’s camp, although he did start in the western province’s recent 48-point loss to Edinburgh.

That hammering at the hands of Edinburgh, and Carty’s late forward pass against France, is unlikely to have helped his Ireland cause and O’Gara believes it serves as a harsh message for any aspiring international out-halves.

“He came on and had an opportunity, remember Ireland had a chance to win the game, it was Jack Carty’s pass from right to left that went forward and Dan Sheehan knocked it on but it was a difficult pass to handle,” O’Gara said.

“But these are the moments that we’re talking about. But also, my abiding memory of the Six Nations is that Jack Carty was out-half for Connacht that went to Edinburgh and the score was 56-8.

“So I think we have to be consistent in our analysis guys in the fact that you can’t knock on the door, knock on the door, knock on the door and then come up with a performance like that and go, ‘Well that didn’t happen.’

“Because the staff and coaches look at that and that rocks everything about your environment, about your culture, about what you stand for. Then you go, ‘Test level is another level up and I’m the out-half on that team that has gone to an away game and we’ve copped 50 points.’

“So I think it’s a very, very harsh message but every game counts. Especially when you’re not the incumbent, every game counts. The out-half is the driver in the team and this isn’t harsh against Jack, I’m just trying to give you guys a picture of what’s involved in selecting a potential test out-half.

“It’s an all-encompassing position with so many layers and strands associated with the job and the task at hand. You can’t just pretend that Connacht-Edinburgh game didn’t happen.

“That comes into selection criteria because the two Byrnes haven’t had that on their CV this year, Joey hasn’t had that. So little things become big things when you want a really important part of your jigsaw.”

