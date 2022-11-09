Ronan O’Gara summoned for another disciplinary hearing by LNR

La Rochelle director of rugby Ronan O’Gara has been summoned for another disciplinary hearing by the Ligue Nationale de Rugby.

O’Gara has frequently found himself in trouble with the LNR during his time in France, as he has been involved in a number of sideline incidents during La Rochelle matches.

Most recently, the Munster and Ireland legend was found guilty of “disrespecting the authority of a match official” during La Rochelle’s win against Lyon on September 10th.

The LNR handed out a six-week sideline ban to O’Gara on that occasion, in which his previous disciplinary record was taken into account, which concluded on October 31st.

O’Gara has immediately got himself into trouble again on his return, although the LNR have stated that it is due to comments that the Irishman made in relation to citing commissioners employed in the French system, rather than any sideline antics.

LNR statement on Ronan O’Gara.

“Following the remarks made by Mr. Ronan O’Gara, Coach of Stade Rochelais, relating to arbitration, to the citing commissioners and to the organisation of the championships with the National Technical Director of Arbitration, the President of the LNR and the Secretary General of the FFR seized the Disciplinary and Regulations Commission,” the LNR statement reads, translated from French.

“The situation in question is likely to constitute an infringement of the General Regulations of the LNR and the FFR.

“Consequently, Mr. Ronan O’Gara and Stade Rochelais are summoned before the Disciplinary and Regulations Committee in its meeting on Wednesday November 16th, 2022. Mr. Ronan O’Gara is not suspended pending this hearing.”

#Discipline

Voici les convocations de la commission de discipline et des règlements concernant la 10ème journée de TOP 14 et de PRO D2 📄➡️ https://t.co/M25JmNmxv8 pic.twitter.com/eYQsBe0R9a — Ligue Nationale de Rugby (@LNRofficiel) November 8, 2022

The La Rochelle boss is on thin ice.

O’Gara is on thin ice with the LNR, as this will be the third disciplinary hearing that he has attended this year.

Before receiving a ban for disrespecting an official in September, O’Gara was cautioned after a sideline confrontation with Bordeaux Begles boss Christophe Urios back in April.

The La Rochelle boss also got into a sideline argument with Toulouse head coach Ugo Mola in May, although neither man attended a disciplinary hearing on that occasion.

