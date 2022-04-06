Ronan O’Gara to face disciplinary hearing after confrontation with Bordeaux coach

Ronan O’Gara will face a disciplinary hearing after the La Rochelle boss got into a sideline confrontation with the Bordeaux-Begles head coach at the weekend.

During La Rochelle’s last-gasp win over Bordeaux on Saturday night, O’Gara was confronted by Bordeaux head coach Christophe Urios after the Irishman loudly celebrated a turnover deep within his own side’s territory.

Urios squared up to O’Gara and then flicked him on the face before a match official stepped in to prevent a bigger incident between the two fiery coaches.

The Ligue Nationale de Rugby, which oversees the Top 14, announced in a statement on Monday night that O’Gara and Urios have both been summoned to attend disciplinary meetings on Wednesday, April 13th.

LNR statement on Ronan O’Gara.

“At the end of the meeting Union Bordeaux-Begles / Stade Rochelais, the citing commissioner as well as the referees number four and number five, designated during this meeting, reported the behavior of Mr. Ronan O’Gara, Stade Rochelais coach,” the statement reads.

“The situation in question is likely to constitute an infringement of the General Regulations of the LNR and the FFR.

“Mr. Ronan O’Gara and the Stade Rochelais club are summoned before the Disciplinary and Rules Committee in its meeting on Wednesday April 13, 2022.

“Mr. Ronan O’Gara is not suspended pending this hearing.”

The LNR issued a similar statement regarding Urios’ behaviour during the match in question.

There could be more fireworks this weekend.

O’Gara and Urios will both be sharing a sideline again over the next two weekends, as La Rochelle and Bordeaux are playing each other in a two-legged Heineken Champions Cup encounter.

La Rochelle will play Bordeaux at the Stade Chaban-Delmas for the second consecutive weekend on Saturday, before the second leg takes place at the Stade Marcel Deflandre the following Saturday.

Urios doesn’t seem to be particularly fond of O’Gara, who he called “unbearable” after the match, although the Irishman appeared to be less bothered by the incident, saying that they needed to move on.

