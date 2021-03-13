Ronan O’Gara: Starting Conor Murray on the bench ‘right move’ for Scotland

Ronan O’Gara has backed Ireland head coach Andy Farrell’s decision to start Jamison Gibson-Park ahead of Conor Murray for the game against Scotland.

Murray started Ireland’s opening game of the Six Nations Championship against Wales but missed the matches against France and Italy due to a hamstring injury.

While the Munster scrum-half has been Ireland’s first-choice number nine for roughly a decade, O’Gara agreed with the decision to stick with Gibson-Park on Virgin Media.

“It’s the right move for this game. Conor hasn’t played for five weeks and at this level you need to be in your groove and he’s not yet.” Ronan O’Gara on the Ireland XV for tomorrow’s “50/50” game in Edinburgh.#SCOvIRE #GuinnessSixNations #VMTVRugby pic.twitter.com/B9LlxtH5Px — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) March 13, 2021

“I think it’s the right move for this game. Conor [Murray] hasn’t played in five weeks and at this level of game you need to be in your groove and your rhythm and he’s not yet,” O’Gara explained.

“I’m sure he’ll have game time but for me, if you want consistency of selection and performance and guys challenging to take the jersey off each other, it sends a good signal to the dressing room that if I’m in the 23 I have as good a chance of starting as an established leader in the team.”

‘It’s a 50/50 game’

While Ireland have beaten Scotland in their last five encounters, Gregor Townsend’s side have had a better Six Nations so far, having beaten England at Twickenham for the first time in 38 years.

Ireland were comfortable winners when the side’s met last December, but O’Gara reckons Sunday’s fixture is too close to call.

“I think it is a 50/50 game. I think Scotland, irrespective of there not being a crowd in Murrayfield, it enhances their confidence levels that little bit,” O’Gara said.

“If it was in the Aviva tomorrow, strangely I would say that I’d fancy Ireland to win the game. I think an element of doubt comes in when Scotland play in Murrayfield.”

Read More About: conor murray, ireland rugby, Jamison Gibson-Park, ronan o'gara