Ronan O’Gara commends ‘courageous’ TMO Joy Neville for Itoje try decision

O’Gara – ‘A courageous decision to overrule the referee’

Ronan O’Gara has praised Irish TMO Joy Neville for a brave decision as she overruled the referee’s on-field decision to award Maro Itoje’s late game-winning try.

England and France played out a thrilling encounter at Twickenham Stadium which went right to the death, as a try from Itoje in the 75th minute ultimately sealed the win for the home team.

That almost wasn’t the case however, as referee Andrew Brace deemed the ball to have been held up on first glance before referring to the TMO, meaning Neville needed definitive proof to overrule the on-field decision.

While it was close, Itoje did graze the ball off the grass in the try zone for half a second before the ball was then lifted up by a combination of Teddy Thomas and Cameron Woki, which Neville spotted after several viewings.

After the game O’Gara was complimentary of Neville in making the match-deciding decision, commending her for not being afraid to overrule the referee’s on-field decision.

“It’s a brilliant decision from Joy Neville I thought, a courageous decision to overrule the referee,” O’Gara said on Virgin Media.

France’s Grand Slam dreams dashed

France did have time to hit back at England, but a knock-on from the usually faultless Antoine Dupont in the dying seconds of the game ended any chance of a late game-winner.

While the French are still in with a chance of winning the Six Nations should they beat Wales and Scotland in their remaining two games, their dreams of winning a Grand Slam will have to wait until next year.

Les Bleus will need to secure at least nine points from their last two games while denying Wales even a losing bonus-point in Paris next Saturday to keep their title chances alive.

