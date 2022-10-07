Ronan O’Gara is certain that Johnny Sexton will go into coaching and has backed the Ireland captain to succeed in a post-playing role.

Sexton has said he will retire from playing after next year’s Rugby World Cup, although Leinster head coach Leo Cullen did recently suggested that may not be the case.

Nonetheless, Sexton will eventually have to hang up his boots, although the Ireland captain suggested in May that he isn’t interested in becoming a coach and is currently working in a part-time role with glass and metal producer Ardagh Group.

While Sexton’s immediate plans after retirement may not involve rugby, Ronan O’Gara expressed his hope on Off The Ball that his former rival will eventually step into coaching.

Ronan O’Gara on Johnny Sexton’s coaching potential.

“I know he has an eye on going into business. He’s obviously doing a role with Ardagh Glass at the minute, and that’s a good coup for them to get someone like him,” O’Gara started.

“But Johnny has a great brain and he has a great way of looking at the game. I for certain think he’ll go into coaching. But Johnny would be smart enough to understand that there are a few cogs involved in getting the best out of himself as a coach.

“To go in as the boss man in Leinster wouldn’t be, for me, the right move at this stage. In terms of a backs coach, he’d be absolutely brilliant. I think he’s very suited to it.

“I think he has great ideas in the game so I hope the game doesn’t lose him, to be honest.”

The Ireland captain’s rugby brain is his most valuable asset.

While Sexton is obviously an impressive athlete, his ability to still play rugby at the highest standard at the age of 37 is largely down to his expert understanding of the game.

Sexton was something of a late bloomer, as he didn’t win his first cap for Ireland until he was 24 and has improved as he has aged for the most part, having been named as the World Rugby player of the year at 33 years old.

He may have lost a yard or two of pace, but Sexton can still pick apart opposition defences due to his excellent decision making and organisation of his side’s attack, skills which he may be able to pass on as a coach.

Read More About: Johnny Sexton, ronan o'gara