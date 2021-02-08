Ronan O’Gara analyses Billy Burns’ skewed kick vs Wales

“It’s quite a lot to work with as a kicker.”

While Ronan O’Gara believes Billy Burns should not be crucified for his late scuppered kick to touch against Wales the former Ireland fly-half acknowledged that the Ulster 10 had “a lot to work with”.

With the clock in the red Burns had the opportunity to give Ireland a lineout deep into the Welsh 22 but kicked the ball dead, ending the game.

While O’Gara is familiar with the intense pressure that rests on a kicker in those sort of situations, he believes Burns’ logical thinking may have been flawed when it came to the crucial kick.

The former Munster and Ireland fly half was speaking at the launch of the Aviva Mini Rugby Virtual Skills Hub and explained the thought process involved when making such a kick.

“Of course I do [have sympathy for Burns] because I understand the subject very, very well. For me, it’s very interesting to understand what the thought policy is with the kickers because you can only comment on the people that you work with.

“Nowadays the five-metre line is the goal line for the kicker. The corner flag is of no relevance. You cannot get a lineout nearer than the five-metre line so why would you even think of kicking for the corner flag?

“You know that on a bad day that you cannot go out of bounds over the five-metre line. But you have a 4.99 metre out of bounds range. Which as a kicker, is quite big.

“If you miss your lineout by five you’ve a lineout 10 metres out. You know you’re out of bounds with five metres so you cannot go there.

“But you know you’re going to get rewarded if you’re out of bounds by four metres because you get a lineout five metres out.

“It’s a desperate or a great feeling to have depending on whether you’re feeling it but it’s still quite a lot to work with as a kicker,” O’Gara explained.

O’Gara – “There are no robots playing the game.”

With Johnny Sexton in doubt for Ireland’s next Six Nations game due to a head injury, Andy Farrell could need to decide whether to start Burns on Ross Byrne against France.

While Burns didn’t put in his greatest performance in his short Ireland career to date, O’Gara reckons Farrell will stick with the Ulster fly half as his back up to Sexton.

“It’s just what he learned from it – that’s the big thing. It’s disappointing yesterday and he’ll be the most disappointed – he doesn’t need to be told.

“But it’ll be more disappointing for him if in the next Heineken Cup game for Ulster or for Ireland in the future that he does the same. Then people will get frustrated and annoyed at him.

“I think it’s a very different debate if it happens another time or another time after that. We all make errors. There are no robots playing the game. He went for it and his skill-set let him down.

“But he’s seen enough in him obviously to bring him in as his number two and I think he’ll continue to believe in him.”

