Ronan O’Gara argues that banking on Johnny Sexton being at the next World Cup is ‘ludicrous’

Ronan O’Gara believes Johnny Sexton should be seen as an “emergency” option at fly-half for the Rugby World Cup in two year’s time.

Sexton remains as Ireland’s first-choice fly-half and captain at the age of 36, and will join an exclusive club of Irish test cap centurions when he plays for his country for the 100th time today.

The 36-year-old is still undoubtedly his country’s best option at fly-half, although there are significant concerns that he won’t still be playing by the time the World Cup starts in 2023, and that Ireland’s other options at 10 may be largely untested at international level if Sexton continues to start for the time being.

O’Gara was writing in his column for the Irish Examiner and congratulated Sexton on reaching 100 caps for Ireland while sharing his concerns over his former teammate’s longevity.

Ronan O’Gara on Johnny Sexton’s longevity.

“For all his undoubted quality, we should be talking about Johnny as a break glass emergency in the context of World Cup planning and not as a starting 10 for Ireland at the tail end of 2023,” O’Gara wrote.

“I still think Sexton, even at that age, is capable of a one-off big performance with his quality, but what happens when he has to go Saturdays on repeat is that the body breaks down.

“When you are operating in a 36-year-old body, then the 2023 World Cup is simply too far away to be wondering who is the opening night out-half, and it is somewhat ludicrous to be banking on a 38-year-old being the pivot on that occasion.

“I don’t care who he is. People can talk about Cristiano Ronaldo because soccer is essentially non-contact. People can mention Tom Brady but he has an offensive line to protect him on every down in Tampa Bay.

“Rugby is a phase game of high intensity and impact. Give me any one of those young English backs rows sizing up a 38-year-old out-half. It won’t end well, I can assure you of that.”

𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡 𝐃𝐚𝐲 𝐋𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐠 🟢 Follow all the action from @avivastadium with match updates, behind the scenes footage and live stats in our #IREvJPN Match Day Live Blog 👇#TeamOfUs | #IrishRugby | #AutumnNationsSeries | #IREvJPN — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) November 6, 2021

Ireland’s options at fly-half.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has struggled to find a successor to Sexton at fly-half over the last couple of years, with a number of players given opportunities in the role without making the jersey theirs.

Billy Burns and Ross Byrne acted as Sexton’s backup options during this year’s Six Nations, but both players have missed out on being included in Ireland’s squad for the November internationals.

Joey Carbery and Harry Byrne have been included in their place, but Carbery is yet to reach his full potential since returning from his long-term injury and Byrne has played less than 30 minutes of rugby for Ireland.

While it is not surprising that Sexton is starting on the occasion of his 100th cap, Farrell won’t have many opportunities to blood different fly-halves over the course of the season, which ends with a gruelling three-match test series against the All Blacks.

