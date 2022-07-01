Ronan O’Gara backs Keith Earls to ‘thrive’ against All Blacks despite short turnaround

Ronan O’Gara believes Keith Earls’ 80 minutes against the Māori All Blacks will stand to him ahead of Saturday’s test match against New Zealand.

Earls is the only player in Ireland’s squad who has been named to start in the first two games of the tour of New Zealand, with Mack Hansen’s Covid-19 enforced absence leaving Andy Farrell short of options on the wing.

The Munster and Ireland veteran played every minute of Ireland’s disappointing loss to the Māori and could again play another 80 minutes three days later in perhaps the most challenging game in rugby; a test match against the All Blacks at Eden Park.

Former Ireland out-half Ronan O’Gara was speaking at the launch of the Benetti Menswear Spring Summer collection and argued that Earls may actually benefit from playing two games in quick succession.

Ronan O’Gara on Keith Earls.

“The data available on players and for players’ welfare is extraordinary nowadays. Keith Earls playing as a winger on Wednesday night, all you need to be careful of is managing his load on Thursday and Friday,” O’Gara explained.

“Players love playing games, what would be dangerous is if he played Wednesday, Saturday, Wednesday, Saturday, Wednesday consistently over a 14-day period, after that period of time he’d potentially enter into the red zone where injury could become a real option.

“But if he played on Wednesday, his Tuesday was light, his Thursday would be light so this week his minutes would be eaten up by playing a game as opposed to getting his load from training.

“So from a player’s point of view, I think he’ll actually thrive on that and I think he’ll play better this week.”

Opportunities not taken against the Māori All Blacks.

Andy Farrell named a young and inexperienced side to take on the Māori on Wednesday, with places in the test team for the three games against New Zealand up for grabs.

Ireland’s young guns produced a disappointing performance against the Māori however, with very few players putting their hands up on a wet night in Hamilton.

While a cohesive performance was perhaps too much to expect of a team full of players largely unfamiliar with one another, O’Gara believes the game left Ireland’s coaching team with easy selection decisions to make.

“I think certain players will be disappointed with their individual performances. They had more errors than you’d expect, irrespective of slippery ball,” O’Gara said.

“They missed tackles that they normally would get and I think they give the New Zealand Māori too much space. You can’t do that against New Zealand teams so if you do that you’re in for a long afternoon. They scored too easily off turnover ball.

“They will probably be disappointed with their accuracy and disappointed with their intensity. It’s a scratch team, but what you need to be doing in those situations is really putting your hand up and as a result of that the test team literally picked itself, no debate.

“If that team hit the ground running and had a very polished performance you could be sure that the selection meeting on Thursday morning would have lasted a lot longer.”

