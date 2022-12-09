Ronan O’Gara speaks out against the length of his 10-week ban

Ronan O’Gara is of the belief that he has been too harshly punished for a message that he sent to the head of referees in France.

The La Rochelle boss was hit with a 10-week ban and a hefty fine last month for what the Ligue Nationale de Rugby described as an “attack on the best interests of rugby”, the fourth time in the space of a year that O’Gara has faced disciplinary measures.

O’Gara has been absent from the sidelines of La Rochelle’s last two matches against Castres Olympique and Stade Francais, and he will continue to miss match-day activities for another eight games.

Speaking on Off The Ball, O’Gara acknowledged that his absence would affect his team and argued that the length of his ban is too harsh.

“It is very damaging to the team in the fact that on game day you can’t have a role. It has a big impact and you see it more and more,” O’Gara admitted.

“Obviously it’s a crucial two months in December and January where everything is more or less decided in trying to push for qualification or else scrapping for places.

“I’m not going to say anything more, I’ll just say my choice of words were very poor but the time doesn’t fit the crime.”

‘My wording pushed him over the line.’

The LNR statement which announced O’Gara’s suspension and fine didn’t explain what the Cork man had actually done, although it did state that he had breached regulations.

O’Gara was unwilling to go into too much detail, although he admitted that his use of wording in a message he sent to the head of referees of the LNR was poor.

“They’ve sent me messages already, it’s just the fact that in this case I was of the opinion that it was a private conversation, which it wasn’t,” O’Gara explained.

“Communication had been established for a number of years, yet my wording pushed him over the line to report me. As a result I received a 10-week ban.”

