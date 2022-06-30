Ronan O’Gara advises Ciarán Frawley to be ‘selfish’ in picking preferred position

Ronan O’Gara has advised Ciarán Frawley to be selfish and pick a preferred position in an attempt to nail down a jersey for Leinster.

Frawley started at out-half for Ireland in Wednesday’s loss to the Māori All Blacks, and while he came up with some nice pieces of play, it was a mixed performance from the Skerries man.

While the 24-year-old started in the number 10 jersey for Ireland, he has primarily played at inside centre for Leinster in recent times and seems happy to fill in wherever he is needed for his province.

Former Ireland out-half Ronan O’Gara was speaking at the launch of the Benetti Menswear Spring Summer collection and advised Frawley to stick to one position in an effort to further his career.

Ronan O’Gara on Ciarán Frawley.

“I really like him as a player. I think he’s very interesting. I think he did so many good things [against the Māori All Blacks] and then so many things he probably suffered from, maybe due to what was happening in the game,” O’Gara said.

“The number 10 is central to it but when you’re not getting go-forward ball or winning the collisions it’s very difficult. He looked exactly what he was; a guy short of minutes at 10. But for me, he’s a natural footballer.

“I think he has a huge future, I wouldn’t read anything into the game the other night. I think we’ll be able to make a far more definitive observation on Ciarán when he’s played four or five games in a row.

“It’ll be hard for him to do that on this tour obviously but I suppose the big decision for him is where does he want to play? If he wants to play at 10 he needs game time, if he wants to play at 12 he needs game time.

“That’s what happens when you’re in a big club who are contending for silverware every year. It’s very hard to stake that jersey just for yourself.

“But I think for his own development he needs probably to be selfish now and he needs minutes in whatever position he’d like to play.”

The dangers of being a versatile player.

While there are certainly positives to being able to play in more than one position, it can stunt the development of some players as they become a jack of all trades, while being a master of none.

Covering multiple positions does make it more likely for a player to be included in a match-day squad, as they are invaluable in the case of injuries, although versatile players can often find themselves starting on the bench as a result.

Frawley found himself in the 23 jersey for a number of big games for Leinster this season, as he was ready to fill in where needed, although he hasn’t yet staked down a starting position.

There are talented players ahead of Frawley in the pecking order at both out-half and inside centre at the moment, although choosing one position and sticking with it may improve his chances of becoming a first-choice player for Leinster.

