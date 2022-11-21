Rónan Kelleher in contention to play for Leinster this weekend

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen has issued a positive injury update, as Rónan Kelleher is returning to training this week.

Kelleher hasn’t played for Leinster since September, as he last featured for his province in the second round URC encounter with Benetton, as a hamstring injury has kept him sidelined.

The 24-year-old has been plagued with injuries this year, as he last played for Ireland back in February against France, which has allowed Dan Sheehan to step up in his place.

Sheehan has taken his opportunity unbelievably well, as he played a key role in Ireland’s test series victory against New Zealand, as well as in the recent wins against South Africa and Australia.

Kelleher will hope to remind everyone of his talents if he plays for Leinster this Saturday against Glasgow Warriors, as he is making a return to training this week.

📢 | Injury update Harry Byrne, Ryan Baird and Rónan Kelleher return to training ahead of Glasgow clash. 🙌 📰 Read the full update: https://t.co/SIvlpxAJ5Z#FromTheGroundUp pic.twitter.com/RlkC1R19sC — Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) November 21, 2022

Good news on the injury front.

Ryan Baird and Harry Byrne are also in contention to face Glasgow this weekend, as both are returning to training.

Baird has come through the graduated return to play protocols after suffering a head injury, while Byrne has recovered form a hamstring issue.

Meanwhile, Jordan Larmour and James Lowe have both stepped up their rehabilitation from respective foot and calf injuries which ruled them out of Ireland’s Autumn Nations Series.

Lowe hasn’t featured for Leinster at all this season, while Larmour last played against the Sharks in early October, when he came off injured in the first half.

Johnny Sexton will be assessed this week for a calf injury he sustained in the warm up before Ireland’s win against Australia, although the Leinster captain is not expected to play this Saturday.

There is no further update on Martin Moloney (knee), Ciarán Frawley (knee), Will Connors (bicep), Robbie Henshaw (hamstring), James Tracy (neck), Charlie Ryan (knee) and Tommy O’Brien (knee).

