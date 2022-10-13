Robert Baloucoune reveals main lesson from coaches on Emerging Ireland tour

Robert Baloucoune has revealed that the Irish national team coaches want him to be more involved in matches if he is to win more caps for Ireland.

The talented Ulster winger was one of three capped players who toured South Africa with Emerging Ireland, which meant that Baloucoune was unavailable for for the last three rounds of URC action.

Many questioned how valuable the tour would be for Baloucoune as he would have faced a higher standard of opposition at home with Ulster, although it did give him the chance to spend time with several of the national team coaches.

Baloucoune was speaking on the BBC’s Ulster Rugby Show and explained that he was advised to come off his wing more often while on tour in South Africa.

Robert Baloucoune on the Emerging Ireland tour.

“That was a big reason why I was on this tour. I’ve just listened to what the coaches want from me, trying to get off my wing more and bring that into matches and training as much as possible,” Baloucoune explained.

“Getting as many games as I can, a run of form in matches and, as a long-term goal, I’ll hopefully try and get myself back into the Irish squad as well.

“The biggest point [from the coaches] is just trying to get more involvements. Trying to get myself involved as much as possible throughout games and then just back my ability to beat a defender or use my speed in defence to catch players as well.”

The Ulster winger will be hoping to win more caps next month.

Baloucoune has won two caps for Ireland to date, the most recent of which came against against Argentina in the Autumn Nations Series last year.

The Ulster winger was included in Ireland’s Six Nations squad this year, but did not make an appearance in the championship and was ruled out of the summer tour of New Zealand due to injury.

Ireland have plenty of talent on the wings at the moment, although Baloucoune has shown how devastating he can be for Ulster and will hope to win another cap for his country next month in the games against South Africa, Fiji and Australia.

