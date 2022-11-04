Robert Baloucoune prepared for aerial challenge against the Springboks

Robert Baloucoune is prepared for an aerial challenge against the Springboks in what will be his third game for Ireland.

The talented Ulster winger has got the nod from Ireland head coach Andy Farrell to start on the right wing this Saturday, in what could be Baloucoune’s biggest challenge to date in his rugby career.

Baloucoune has impressed against quality opposition at club level, although he is still very inexperienced at international level and will be up against a plethora of World Cup winners at the Aviva Stadium.

Speaking at a press conference after being named to start, Baloucoune seemed as laid back as ever when asked about where he will need to excel against South Africa.

Robert Baloucoune on Springboks test.

“It’s all the fundamentals. It’s going to be an aerial game. We know that the Springboks love to kick and obviously they’ve got pace on the wing,” Baloucoune said.

“Just trying to back myself with my pace and getting as many involvements as I can throughout the game. Getting off my wing and just trying to be involved.

“Obviously South Africa are a great side. They’re physical and it’s going to be a huge test for us. I think we’ve said it in camp, we back our skills, we back our intent.

“It’s what we bring to the table rather than fearing them. It’s our ability to take it to them. It’s a great opportunity, and no better to do it than against the back-three we’re playing against.”

➖ Bouncing back from injury.

➖ Early-season form.

➖ Emerging Ireland Tour.

Watch Robert Baloucoune's Press Conference from Aviva Stadium

The battle of the back three will be very interesting.

Ireland’s back three of Baloucoune, Mack Hansen and Hugo Keenan share just 31 caps between them, although there is a lot of excitement surrounding the young trio.

Keenan is easily the most experienced of the three in international rugby, although he hasn’t played for Leinster yet this season and could be undercooked for Saturday’s game.

South Africa have named a dangerous back three of Makazole Mapimipi, Kurt-Lee Arendse and Cheslin Kolbe, all of whom are very capable of scoring spectacular individual tries.

It could certainly be argued that the Springboks’ conservative game plan doesn’t get the most out of their talent out wide however, as South Africa wingers often find themselves chasing kicks rather than being given the ball in space.

