Robbie Henshaw and Dorothy Wall named as Zurich Irish Players of the Year

Robbie Henshaw and Dorothy Wall have been named as the men’s and women’s Zurich Players’ Players of the Year for 2021.

It comes as no surprise that Henshaw picks up the men’s award, having been nominated for the Six Nations Player of the Championship while he also carried his excellent form into the British and Irish Lions’ test series against South Africa.

Henshaw beat Munster’s Tadhg Beirne, Connacht’s Tom Daly and Ulster’s Iain Henderson in picking up the award, and paid tribute to his fellow nominees.

“The 2020/21 campaign will always stand out in my mind because the circumstances under which we played were so unique,” Henshaw said.

“I’m hugely honoured to win this award but I think the wider rugby community also deserve great credit for how they kept the show on the road to give players like Tadhg, Tom, Iain and I the opportunity to go out to play for club and country.”

🏆@Zurich_Irl Men’s XVs Players’ Player of the Year🏆 Consistently amongst the best players on the field for @leinsterrugby, @IrishRugby & @lionsofficial in 2020/21, @henshawrob has been voted by his peers as their Player of the Year! #RugbyAwards21 pic.twitter.com/XRXvAV7wEf — RugbyPlayersIreland (@RugbyPlayersIRE) December 3, 2021

Dorothy Wall picks up two awards.

Wall picked up the Zurich Women’s Players’ Player of the Year award and the Whoop Women’s Young Player of the Year award, to cap off a great season for her in a largely disappointing year for Ireland’s women’s team.

“We’ve had a tough year on and off the field but I’ve taken great delight in how the team has performed in recent weeks and great hope in what we stand to achieve as a group in time to come,” Wall commented.

“We have great quality in the squad, not least in my fellow nominees Eimear [Considine], Stacey [Flood] and Béibhinn Parsons.

“While we failed to continue in the form that we finished out the 2020/21 season with, the experience of the past few months will only stand to us in the longer term.”

🏆@Zurich_Irl Women’s XVs Players’ Player of the Year🏆 A double hit for Dorothy Wall as our Young Player of the Year continues her rise! #RugbyAwards21 pic.twitter.com/oK7hjmppBI — RugbyPlayersIreland (@RugbyPlayersIRE) December 3, 2021

Check out the full list of winners from the Zurich Irish Rugby Players Awards below.

ZURICH IRISH MEN’S PLAYERS’ PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2021

Winner: Robbie Henshaw (Leinster Rugby)

Nominees:

Tadhg Beirne (Munster Rugby)

Tom Daly (Connacht Rugby)

Iain Henderson (Ulster Rugby)

ZURICH IRISH WOMEN’S PLAYERS’ PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2021

Winner: Dorothy Wall (Munster Rugby)

Nominees:

Eimear Considine (Munster Rugby)

Stacey Flood (Leinster Rugby)

Béibhinn Parsons (Connacht Rugby)

NEVIN SPENCE YOUNG PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2021

Winner: Gavin Coombes (Munster Rugby)

Nominees:

Craig Casey (Munster Rugby)

Hugo Keenan (Leinster Rugby)

Scott Penny (Leinster Rugby)

WHOOP WOMEN’S YOUNG PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2021

Winner: Dorothy Wall (Munster Rugby)

Nominees:

Stacey Flood (Leinster Rugby)

Brittany Hogan (Ulster Rugby)

Béibhinn Parsons (Connacht Rugby)

ZURICH CONTRIBUTION TO IRISH SOCIETY 2021

Winner: Tommy Bowe

IZEST MARKETING IRISH WOMEN’S 7s PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2021

Winner: Lucy Mulhall

AIB CORPORATE BANKING IRISH MEN’S 7s PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2021

Winner: Terry Kennedy

DRUIDS GLEN HOTEL & GOLF RESORT MOMENT OF THE YEAR

Winner: Ireland Men v England, Six Nations

Nominees:

Ireland Sevens Olympic Qualification

Ireland Women v Wales, Six Nations

MSL MOTOR GROUP MEN’S TRY OF YEAR 2021

Winner: JJ Hanrahan (Munster v Cardiff Blues)

Nominees:

Robert Baloucoune (Ulster v Leinster)

Keith Earls (Ireland v England)

Sean O’Brien (Scarlets v Connacht)

MSL MOTOR GROUP WOMEN’S TRY OF YEAR 2021

Winner: Béibhinn Parsons (Wales v Ireland)

Nominees:

Eimear Considine (Wales v Ireland)

Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe (Ireland v Italy)

Sene Naoupu (Wales v Ireland)

