Rob Kearney argues some Wales players are no longer international standard

Rob Kearney has argued that some experienced players in Wales’ team are no longer good enough for international rugby.

Warren Gatland named a very experienced Wales team with eight players over the age of 30 in the starting team, although Ireland proved to be far too strong in a 34-10 victory.

Ireland scored three tries in the opening 20 minutes to obtain an unassailable lead, and while Wales fought back admirably in the second half they never looked like winning.

Speaking after the game on Virgin Media, Kearney stressed that some Welsh players need to be moved on while acknowledging there isn’t much younger talent available to replace them.

Rob Kearney on Wales’ tired veterans.

“It’s a matter of now does Gatland want to start to try and have some small rebuild towards this World Cup or does he want to save face and try to finish as high up the Six Nations table as he can?” Kearney started.

“There are some people in that Welsh team I think who are no longer international players. They’ve not given anyone any opportunities over the last few years.

“It roots back down to the club sides, the provincial game within the country is rotten. There’s no quality coming through, there’s no grassroots rugby there.

“On one side it’s hard for Gatland, he has to pick these players. But then there’s an argument higher up within the food chain in the WRU that they have to be doing more to improve the quality of the game across the country.”

Defeat at home in Round 1. Where do Warren Gatland and Wales go from here?#WALvIRE | #GuinnessSixNations pic.twitter.com/McS2EzP10q — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) February 4, 2023

Where will Warren Gatland go from here?

Gatland will need to replace at least one veteran in his starting team, as Alun Wyn Jones will miss next weekend’s game with Scotland after failing a head injury assessment, while Tomas Francis is an injury doubt due to a tight calf.

Scotland will be confident they can notch a second win of the Six Nations after beating England, although Gregor Townsend’s men have a poor record against Wales.

There were a few promising performances from Wales youngsters Joe Hawkins, Rio Dyer and Jac Morgan, although far too many older players in the team are too comfortable in their starting positions.

