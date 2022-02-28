Rob Kearney sums up unhealthy relationship between Johnny Sexton and Ronan O’Gara

Rob Kearney has summed up the dynamic that existed between Johnny Sexton and Ronan O’Gara when the two were vying for Ireland’s number 10 jersey.

Sexton is currently embroiled in another battle for the position of Ireland’s starting fly-half with Joey Carbery, although it does appear to be one he is easily coming out on top of.

That certainly wasn’t the case when Sexton first broke into the Irish squad and eventually wrestled the number 10 jersey from O’Gara, as considerable off-field tensions came with their on-field contest.

Kearney was speaking on Virgin Media about the current competition between Sexton and Carbery and argued that it is far healthier than the one that took place with O’Gara.

Rob Kearney on the tense relationship between Johnny Sexton and Ronan O’Gara.

“I certainly think that for the benefit of the team you want everyone getting on well – your two number 10s. Johnny and Joey have a really good relationship,” Kearney said.

“I remember one time, it was a Wednesday afternoon and we were going practicing kicking in 2010, I think it was. It was me, Johnny and ROG on the bus and they wouldn’t speak to each other. It was so awkward.

“I was sitting there in the back on my phone thinking, ‘Get off this bus as soon as possible’. I didn’t think it was healthy at the time and particularly when Johnny is captain now, you’ve got to lead by example and be inclusive to the other players around you.”

Joey Carbery failed to push on against Italy.

Although Carbery played very well against an in-form France side in Paris, he failed to impress against 13-man Italy, as Ireland struggled to make their two-man advantage really count until late on in the match.

The 26-year-old started the on the right foot as he scored a try after just three minutes, but he then struggled to get to grips with the unusual game before being taken off in the 53rd minute.

The result was beyond doubt by the time Carbery came off, as Ireland led by 23 points, although the Irish attack improved considerably following Sexton’s introduction, as the hosts ran in four tries in the last 25 minutes.

Carbery’s mediocre performance didn’t result in consequences of any kind for his side, but he will know that he will need to be more consistent in future if he hopes to truly compete with Sexton.

Read More About: Johnny Sexton, rob kearney, ronan o'gara