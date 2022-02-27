Rob Kearney and Shane Horgan take aim at Scottish talismans

Rob Kearney and Shane Horgan have heavily criticised Stuart Hogg and Finn Russell after Scotland’s disappointing performance against France.

Scotland were well beaten by an outstanding French side at Murrayfield on Saturday, on a day where their big-name players failed to fire.

Although it would have been difficult for any side to stop that second half performance from France, Scotland made it far too easy for the visitors, as they made basic errors in defence and butchered opportunities in attack.

Former Ireland internationals Rob Kearney and Shane Horgan were speaking on Virgin Media after the game and stressed the weaknesses in Stuart Hogg‘s game.

Stuart Hogg’s errors put under the spotlight.

“Captain of the team, along with other big key members of this team not stepping up. On the big day, they’re the ones that need to perform,” Kearney said.

“He’s a fullback who closes the gate really early. Teams will know when they’re analysing that he leaves a lot of space in the back field. He’s caught badly out of position.

“As a full back, if the winger is out on the far edge, it’s your job to cover him if there is a kick there.”

Horgan is usually a big fan of the Scotland captain but agreed with Kearney’s assessment of Hogg.

“I think he makes one or two big mistakes every game. I really like the way he plays, I think he’s really exciting,” Horgan commented.

“He wants to get involved, he makes lots of breaks. He’s really passionate and he’s really committed to Scotland and he works really hard but he makes one or two errors every game. He’s not the complete player.

“He has a little bit of a weakness on his inside shoulder when defending. He has the occasional terrible day on the high ball, which we have seen with the Lions.”

Finn Russell’s work-rate labelled as ‘pathetic’.

Russell, so often the man that produces the magic for Scotland, was subjected to even more intense scrutiny by Kearney and Horgan.

The Scotland fly-half was largely at fault for France’s first try, as he kicked the ball directly to Antoine Dupont in the middle of the pitch, who the made an excellent break to get Les Bleus within the Scottish 22.

Russell slowly jogged back for the duration of the attack, which lasted three phases, and never got back into the defensive line before Paul Willemse crashed over the line.

“That is actually pathetic, for your top player, your talisman. Five minutes into the game. He doesn’t have an injury, he’s not fatigued,” Horgan argued.

“You’ve got a guy like Rory Darge killing himself around the field, turning the ball over, making carries, tackles, scoring a try, then you’ve got your best player performing like that.

“There’s no way any team can win consistently if you’ve got players doing that. It’s like what France were doing in their dark ages. That’s gone out of the French team. You’d never see a Springbok doing that. You’d never see an All Black doing that.”

Kearney backed up Horgan’s assessment of Russell and argued that it can have a negative effect on the team’s overall morale when one of Scotland’s leadership figures isn’t putting enough effort in.

“When you review a game on a Monday morning and mistakes come up; if you miss a tackle, if you drop a ball, you can take that as a player,” Kearney said.

“When that comes up on the big screen in front of your teammates, you’re indirectly saying, ‘I don’t really care about this team, I’m not going to work as hard as I can.’ That’s not good enough. It’s humiliating when you’re sitting in that seat.”

