Rob Kearney stresses serious concerns over Nic White’s return to play

Rob Kearney expressed his concern for Nic White as the Australian scrum-half returned to the field of play after suffering two blows to the head.

White hit his head off the ground when attempting to tackle Ireland’s Mack Hansen early on in the second half, before his head then collided with Josh van der Flier’s knee just a couple of minutes later.

The Australian was examined by his team’s doctor, and appeared to stumble during that time, at which stage referee Ben O’Keefe called for White to go off.

Although White did leave the pitch, he returned to the game just six minutes later after passing a head injury assessment.

However, as White stumbled, which falls under a ‘Criteria 1’ sign of possible concussion as per World Rugby’s guidelines, it could certainly be argued that he should have been immediately and permanently removed from the field of play.

Rob Kearney on Nic White.

Kearney was speaking on Virgin Media after the game and stressed that he believes White should not have been allowed to return to the field of play after passing a HIA, as he has already displayed signs of concussion on the pitch.

“For me, that’s pretty uncomfortable viewing. There’s so much talk about concussion in our game,” Kearney said.

“We’re watching documentaries, we’re hearing of legal court cases, I’ve had a few concussions in my career and I sometimes wonder am I going to be OK in five, 10 years time.

“I look at an image like that and it’s tough to watch. We’d a little bit of disagreement in the studio when it happened, but for me there’s no way he should be returning to the field of play.”

Debate on Nick White incident tonight. Rob Kearney and Matt Williams in real disagreement with how it was handled. Rob: 🗣 “There is no way he should be returning to the field of play.” Matt: 🗣 “I totally disagree. We’re not doctors!”#IREvAUS | #ANS pic.twitter.com/KUwfL323dY — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) November 19, 2022

Push back from Matt Williams.

There was disagreement in the Virgin Media studio, as former Leinster and Ulster coach Matt Williams argued that people should trust the independent match doctor who allowed White to keep playing.

Williams argued that no one in the studio was qualified to pass judgement on the decision, although he did admit that he was surprised to see White come back on.

Kearney, Andrew Trimble and host Joe Molloy all disagreed however, as White had displayed signs of balance disturb/ataxia, which warrants an immediate and permanent removal from play.

