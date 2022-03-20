Rob Kearney praises Andy Farrell for changing atmosphere in Irish camp

Rob Kearney was full of praise for Ireland head coach Andy Farrell, crediting him for changing the atmosphere in the Irish camp for the better.

Ireland signed off on their Six Nations campaign with a Triple Crown triumph, and although France claimed the major piece of silverware, the men in green can be happy with their efforts in this year’s championship.

Many of the Irish players have spoken very positively about their involvement with the national squad under Farrell, something which didn’t necessarily happen under previous head coaches.

Kearney was speaking on Virgin Media after Ireland’s win against Scotland and argued that the more enjoyable atmosphere in the national camp has had a positive effect on the team’s performances.

Rob Kearney on the improved environment under Andy Farrell.

“To be fair to him, he has made this environment an unbelievably fun place for the players. That was not always the case,” Kearney said.

“Chatting to a lot of the guys who are still involved there, they’re really, really enjoying camp. When he says this group is unbelievably tight and they’re very good friends, he means it.

“It just bring you closer together. You don’t always notice it until the chips are really down and the times are tough.

“That’s when those bonds and friendships… you know that the person beside you is really going to put their body on the line for you and that you’ll do the same for them. It’s the most important thing when it comes to team performances.”

“He’s a smart guy. He would’ve been able to sense the atmosphere under Joe.” Rob Kearney heaped praise on Andy Farrell for the culture & spirit within the Ireland squad, particularly compared to the final days of the Joe Schmidt era.#IREvSCO #GuinnessSixNations pic.twitter.com/Xo42umNq7v — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) March 20, 2022

‘That was the first thing he changed.’

Kearney didn’t spend any time in the Ireland squad with Farrell as head coach, as his international career came to an end shortly before the Englishman took over.

However, Farrell did act as the defence coach under Joe Schmidt for over three years, and Kearney hasn’t been surprised by the improvements made since 2020.

“Andy Farrell, he’s a smart guy. So he very much would have been able to sense the atmosphere under Joe,” Kearney explained.

“I wasn’t directly involved with Andy when he took over as head coach but that was the first thing he changed. It’s paying enormous benefits and as Shane (Horgan) says, when they’re happy that’s when they play their best rugby.”

Read More About: andy farrell, ireland rugby, rob kearney