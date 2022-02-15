Rob Kearney sees ‘nothing to be hopeful about’ from Italy’s performances

Rob Kearney has admitted he doesn’t see anything to be hopeful about by Italy’s recent performances in the Six Nations.

Italy were unable to get on the scoreboard against England in Rome as they suffered a 33-0 defeat, having shown some signs of promise the week before against France in Paris.

The Italians last won in the Six Nations in 2015, and that losing streak doesn’t look like it will come to an end any time soon, having conceded 70 points and scored just 10 in their opening two games in this year’s championship.

Former Ireland international Kearney was speaking on Virgin Media and argued that the overall quality of the Six Nations is being affected by having a “dead rubber” match with the Italians in each round.

Rob Kearney on Italy’s place in the Six Nations.

“It’s tough for us sitting here commenting on this game because you don’t want to keep bagging the Italians but they’re giving us nothing to be hopeful about,” Kearney said.

“As time goes on, you look at the fixtures list over the course of a weekend and the Italian game is always a little bit of a dead rubber. It never is a game that excites you, regardless of who they’re playing.

“We want to make this really great tournament and for it to continue to be the best rugby tournament in the world we can’t have dead rubbers in there. Unfortunately at the moment, that’s what these games are.”

“You don’t want to keep bagging the Italians, but they’re giving us nothing to be hopeful about!” Rob Kearney on Italy’s place in the Six Nations.#ITAvENG #GuinnessSixNations pic.twitter.com/NuAaorVYb0 — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) February 13, 2022

The U20s are a bright light in Italian rugby.

Although Italy’s senior team have flattered to deceive in recent years, the U20s have shown far more promise with a number of respectable finishes in the Six Nations.

In fact, Italy’s U20s team just beat England at the weekend, in an extremely low-scoring 6-0 victory, although the entertainment value of that clash won’t concern Italian rugby bosses.

Although the victory against England wasn’t exactly expected, Italy are no strangers to winning in the U20 Six Nations, having last failed to win at least one match in a campaign back in 2017.

Italy do have plenty of young talent coming through the ranks, with Paolo Garbisi and Michele Lamaro the most notable of those, although it does appear that it will take more time for success to filter through to the senior team.

Read More About: italy rugby, rob kearney, Six Nations