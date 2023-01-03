Rob Kearney identifies Jordan Larmour’s one major improvement

Rob Kearney has complimented Jordan Larmour’s growth as a player, arguing that the Leinster winger now knows when to pass the ball.

Larmour’s dazzling footwork is well known at this stage, although he has slipped down the pecking order on the wing for both Leinster and Ireland, as injuries and other players’ good form has hampered his progress.

The 25-year-old has won 30 caps for his country to date, although the last of those came against Japan in July 2021, albeit he did play for Ireland in a non-capped match against the Māori All Blacks several months ago.

Nonetheless, Larmour will hope to be wearing green far more often in 2023, and he got off to a great start with a man of the match performance against Connacht on New Year’s Day.

Rob Kearney on Jordan Larmour.

Kearney, a former team mate of Larmour’s, explained on Viaplay Sports that he is confident the winger has improved in recent times as he lets the ball do the work more often.

“When he first burst onto the scene he had this amazing footwork, but he’d always try to beat every player until he got to the try line,” Kearney explained.

“Now he has this great ability to offload pre-contact. He knows when the right decision is to give the pass. He’s just a really good threat.

“When he runs with the ball in hand you know that if you sit down on him that he has that ability to pass pre-contact.”

🗣️ “He’s such a quick guy, but he maintains that speed if he’s stepping left or right”@little_at_large, @StephenFerris6, @wa22y and @KearneyRob give their thoughts on an impressive performance from @leinsterrugby and specifically Jordan Larmour! 🔵#URC | #LEIvCON pic.twitter.com/0PKPvA8dFH — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) January 1, 2023

The Six Nations is just around the corner.

Larmour was superb in a two-try showing against Connacht, although he will have to back up that performance if he wants to work his way into Andy Farrell’s plans.

Ireland aren’t short of talent on the wings at the moment, with Mack Hansen, Robert Baloucoune and Jimmy O’Brien preferred out wide during the Autumn Nations Series.

Although Larmour was unavailable due to injury in November, so too were James Lowe and Keith Earls, both of whom have returned to action with their respective provinces since then.

Read More About: jordan larmour, leinster rugby, rob kearney