Rob Kearney praises Ireland’s ability to perform without Johnny Sexton

Rob Kearney is confident that Ireland can perform at the top level without Johnny Sexton, despite their loss to France in Paris.

Ireland suffered a 30-24 defeat at the hands of France in the second round of the Six Nations, which has put Les Bleus in pole position to win this year’s championship.

Johnny Sexton was unavailable for the game, having suffered a hamstring strain in training, although Joey Carbery played well in his captain’s absence, especially in the second half when Ireland were on top for long periods of time.

Former Ireland full back Kearney was speaking on Virgin Media after the game and gave a largely positive take after an ultimately disappointing day for Andy Farrell’s side.

Rob Kearney on Ireland’s performance against France.

“I think the most important thing we’ve learned is that Ireland have a rugby team without Johnny Sexton, which is a big plus,” Kearney said.

“Joey Carbery got in there and ok, we didn’t win on the day, but it was a good Ireland performance and they could have snatched that very easily from the death.

“So I think that’s a big positive. They will learn a huge amount from that. There’s guys there who have never played in front of 80,000 people away from home before.

“That’s a big challenge as well and that brings its own pressures and its own things that they will have to deal with on the big occasions. So they will learn a huge amount of that.”

“The most important thing we’ve learned is that Ireland have a rugby team without Johnny Sexton.” Rob Kearney after that defeat in Paris.#FRAvIRE #GuinnessSixNations pic.twitter.com/3W0ZJ5Slt4 — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) February 12, 2022

Joey Carbery can take plenty of positives from his performance.

Although Carbery’s first Six Nations start ended in defeat, the Munster fly-half can be happy with his performance against a ferocious French defence.

The 26-year-old kicked the ball in open play too much in the first half, but as the game progressed he grew more confident as Ireland’s attack looked considerably more dangerous in the second half.

Carbery was also perfect from the kicking tee, as he slotted all four of his attempts on Saturday evening, including two difficult conversions from out wide.

Sexton will start against the likes of England and Scotland if fit, but Farrell will be relieved to know that he has a more than capable back up option at fly-half.

Read More About: france rugby, ireland rugby, rob kearney, Six Nations